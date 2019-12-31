In a landmark decision that rocked the island, the Guam Education Board voted unanimously to withdraw Guam Department of Education schools from competing in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam.

On May 21, after two decades of managing sports, the GDOE fired the IIAAG.

“I think that through this move, we will be able to improve sports programs so that they better align with our educational mission,” said GEB member James Lujan, whose arguably controversial opinions sparked heated debate through multiple social media platforms.

“We have a lot of students with the desire to compete, but they’re not academically inclined,” said Lujan, who suggested lowering academic standards with a sliding scale.

He said that standards need to be modified to allow students who have not met the minimum academic requirements to participate in high school athletics.

“You have two spectrums, those who can achieve the requirement, and those who have a hard time doing it, for many reasons,” Lujan said. “One, they probably don’t have the mental capacity to do so. Two, their social capacity is so disturbed that they can’t achieve that.”

"What about the rest of us?,” he questioned.

For 20 years, the IIAAG managed high school sports. And, except for a few rumblings of unfair treatment in incidents involving disciplinary actions, private school recruitment of elite public school athletes, and the time-honored haves vs. have-not debate, GDOE never provided specific examples of why they are so displeased.

“Quite frankly, I’m kind of confused to the direction … (GDOE) is going,” said Terry Debold, IIAAG president. “I’m hearing that there was an issue concerning safety equipment the students are using, but that would be an internal school matter, not an IIAAG matter.”

“We have never received anything from GDOE, ever, concerning any safety hazards," he said.

In August 2019, Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson led a public hearing to discover why GDOE was unhappy with IIAAG’s governance of sports.

Nelson, to GDOE and GEB, asked three questions:

"What were the safety and health concerns that were not being addressed?

"Can you give … concrete example(s) of some of the equity issues that were put forth …?

”What really was the straw that broke the camel’s back?"

Without citing specific examples, GDOE said the issues concerned safety and equity.

Fernandez added certain IIAAG decisions “leveraged private schools” … and … that their organizational structure didn't "ensure fair and equitable treatment.”

Lujan, in May 2019, stated that the IIAAG's organizational structure, its unwillingness to include all athletes, and unfair opportunities for private school students are some of the reasons for the departure.

Lujan said the IIAAG board of directors is unable to make important decisions because its members are “conflicted.”

“It’s unfortunate that the Guam Education Board has made a decision based on an uninformed position,” said Barry Mead, a former GEB member. “The purpose, and the reason, and the founding behind the IIAAG (is that) they actually provide a better opportunity, and a better environment, for kids' sports.”

“Why is it that the parents are the ones who say it’s for the kids, and it’s the adults that screw it up?”

While GDOE’s decision left many searching for answers and scratching their heads, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero urged the GEB to reconvene and arrive at a different decision.

Leon Guerrero, sharing the sentiment of many, favorably recognizes IIAAG’s management of sports.

“I am writing to reiterate my support that interscholastic sports remain unified under the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam (IIAAG),” wrote Leon Guerrero, in a Nov. 29 letter to GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola.

“I stand firmly that our student-athletes have been served well under the IIAAG,” she wrote. … It has produced healthy competition, fostered collaboration between parents and student-athletes, and, most importantly, cultivated friendships and relationships between schools, students and fans.”

In December, by a 4 to 3 vote, GEB upheld its decision to leave IIAAG and form its own sports league, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association.

“High school athletics brings our community together and should never be used to divide us,” Leon Guerrero wrote.