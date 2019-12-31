The quadrennial Pacific Games was a huge draw for island athletes this past summer. After months or years of work, the island's top athletes got the opportunity to test their mettle against the best talents in the region in their respective sports. They took home an impressive 19 medals, including three golden finishes.

Judo

Judoka Joshter Andrew drew the island's first gold medal on July 16.

Competing in the senior men's under 81-kilograms division, Andrew defeated Tahiti's Toanui Lucas.

"I’m so honored to be out here representing Guam, and beyond thankful with all my judo coaches and family that supported me since day one," Andrew said. "I fight for them, I fight for myself and I'll fight for you, if you call Guam home."

Men's basketball

The men's basketball team followed up their recent success in FIBA rankings with two gold medals in the team and 3x3 competitions. In the team competition, the men successfully pulled off a back-to-back gold-medal performance and an unbeaten streak that spans two Pacific Games.

The gold-medal defense was epic as the men's team steamrolled through much of pool play, dropping their opponents by double digits before facing a tough Tahiti in the final stand.

“I’m just so proud of this team for finishing strong and overcoming a well-played game by Tahiti,” head coach EJ Calvo said. “We pulled together to earn the victory and accomplish our goal.”

The 3x3 men's basketball team followed up that unbeaten run with another of their own, dropping medal favorites Fiji in the championship game. Ben Borja hit the long two, sidestepping a Fiji defender for the 20-18 win to cement the island's status as a basketball powerhouse among the island nations. Leading Guam to victory, AJ Carlos, Mike Sakazaki, Ben Borja II and Seve Susuico made up the four-member team.

Weightlifting

No other sport had as much success as weightlifting with the team capturing seven medals in their competition.

Jacinta Sumagaysay, Dayamaya Calma and Dayalani Calma were the first Guamanians to get their hands on the precious hardware on July 9. Dayalani was the first to deliver, earning bronze in the 45-kg clean and jerk, Her sister, Dayamaya, added two silvers (clean and jerk and overall) to her team tally. Sumagaysay finished with an all-silver performance in the 55-kg, picking up hardware in the clean and jerk, snatch and total

The Pacific Games doubled as the Oceania Weightlifting Championships, where the team picked up four more medals. Dayamaya Calma earned two gold medals and silver, while Sumagaysay grabbed a silver.

Swimming

Guam's top swimmer Benjamin Schulte pulled in the island's only swimming medal, snatching silver in the 50-meter breaststroke – a feat that even he seemed surprised by at the time.

“I can't tell you how happy I am right now!" said Schulte, whose time was also good enough to set a new Guam national record. "I went a 28.75 (seconds) tonight. A half-second (personal record) is huge, especially for a sprint event, and I'm so excited about it!”

Taekwondo

Mike Ho, Guam Taekwondo head coach, has been steadily improving his program for the past four years. All five members of his contingent pulled a medal performance in their respective divisions, shattering expectations after a team bronze in 2015.

Alexander Allen and Joseph Ho earned a silver and bronze medal, respectively, on July 16. Allen competed in the men's 68-74-kg division. Joseph Ho beat Kiribati's top fighter in the men's bantam 58-63-kg division to make it to the medal rounds. However, he lost to an Australian competitor to take home the bronze finish.

The next day, the taekwondo team, made it a clean sweep with three more athletes medaling.

Leon Ho earned bronze competing in the men’s 58-kg division. Amber Toves won silver competing in the women’s 57-kg division. Tierra-Lynn Chargualaf won silver competing in the women’s 53-kg division.

“This is history ... for Guam Taekwondo,” coach Ho said. “Every single athlete train(ed) three to four hours a day to prepare for this event."

Track and field

In track and field, the athletes walked away with three medals and a new Guam record.

Genina Criss, who cut her time by more than 7 seconds, earned a silver in the women's 1,500 at 4:51.36.

At first, Alison Bowman laughingly joked that her goal was to "not die" during the 3,000-meter steeplechase, which features obstacles and water pits for runners to jump over. While she didn't set a personal record, Bowman conquered the course, securing a bronze for the island.

Derek Mandell left semiretirement to see what he could still accomplish in competitive racing. His early track runs weren't what the Olympian visualized. However, the last day of competition served as a redemption for one of the island's more decorated runners, as he ran a smart race to pull a bronze finish in the half-marathon.

The island's 4x400 team – Richelle Tugade, Regine Tugade, Madison Packbier and Alison Bowman – dropped a 20-year-old record by more than a second.

"My proudest moment overall is with our relay," said Regine Tugade. "This relay record overshadows any individual record I already own because it takes not one, but four talented athletes who work hard and (are) as driven as the other (to make it happen)."