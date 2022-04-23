No lead safe in Rangers win

In a Guam Major League baseball game where no lead was safe and the winner wasn’t decided until the bottom of the ninth inning, the Talo’fo’fo' Rangers defeated the Crown Chassis Specialist Paradise Dodgers 14-12.

In a game plagued with 14 errors, eight for the Dodgers and six for the Rangers, Thursday night’s contest, at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña, featured two previously undefeated teams - something had to give.

After the Dodgers opened their half of the first inning with a slim 1-0 lead, the Rangers bats came alive in the second inning, plating six and giving the Talo'fo'fo' team a commanding lead.

After five innings, the Rangers led 11-3, and it looked like the southern squad was well on its way to a second consecutive win. But before the Rangers could even think about celebrating, the Dodgers erupted for four runs in the sixth inning, chipping away at the lead and trailing 11-7.

The Rangers plated another runner in the seventh inning, but the Dodgers, in their half of the inning, answered with five runs to tie the game at 12 apiece.

As the eighth inning finished scoreless, the Rangers scored the game-winning and insurance runs in the ninth inning.

For the Rangers, Rollen Rabago, with two strikeouts, was awarded the win.

For the Dodgers, with four strikeouts, Glenn Palomo was tagged with the loss.

The Dodgers, with the loss, fell to 1-1.

In a game filled with unearned runs, and iffy fielding, the Rangers finished with 10 hits, one more than the powerful Dodgers.

Helping the Rangers at the plate, Angelo Taijeron, Andrew Taijeron, Conan Dela Cruz, Rabago, and Jared Alerta had big nights.

Angelo Taijeron, who went 3-for-6, scored two runs and finished with four RBIs. Andrew Taijeron, 2-for-5, scored a run and knocked in another. Dela Cruz, the lone Ranger with an extra-base hit, connected with an RBI double. Alerta, who hit .333 for the evening, scored twice and blasted two RBIs.

For the Dodgers, Shon Muna Jr. hit 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs. Randy Alcantara, who went 1-for-3, scored a run, doubled and added three RBIs. Mike Concepcion, who finished 2-for-4, scored twice.

Guam Major League Action will continue at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the Guam Jr. Nationals taking on the Yona Redhawks. The Jr. Nationals are 2-0 and will look to keep their two-game winning streak alive against the winless Redhawks, 0-1.

Later that evening, at 7 p.m., the Pirates will take on the Rangers.

The Pirates, 1-1, will be looking to end their one-game losing streak, while the Rangers are going to see if they can win their third in a row.

All games are played at the historic Paseo Baseball Stadium.