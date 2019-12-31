Guam bowler Jay Leon Guerrero got to live the dream, competing at the 55th edition of the Qubica AMF World Cup in Palembang, Indonesia, in late November. An elite competition, the tournament only accepts one female and one male national champion from each country. He, along with Maria Wood, qualified for the prestigious tournament.

"Around the world, the national champions are declared in every country and the best players in the world earn their spot to compete in this tournament," Leon Guerrero said. "Just making it to this event is an accomplishment and honor in itself."

While not his first foray at the Worlds, this was the first time Leon Guerrero cracked the top 10, doing what no bowler from the island has been able to do. He made the top 10 among a field of bowlers representing countries such as Russia, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, China, Singapore, Portugal, Egypt and the United States, to name a few.

"Making top 10 was a huge accomplishment," said Leon Guerrero, who picked up bowling at the ripe old age of 8 after following his parents around to their nightly leagues.

Many good bowlers, even professionals, don't make the top 24, Leon Guerrero said, adding his success can be attributed to his hard work and preparation prior to the competition.

"We were the smallest nation with limited resources, and to beat big countries like the USA, Canada and Russia was huge," he said. "Finishing in the top 10 is something I can hold my head up high for."

It wasn't easy, Leon Guerrero said, adding the oil pattern worked in his favor.

"The competition was intense, but the shot was difficult ... meaning the scores were low, which is in my favor because I'm more of a good spare shooter," he said. "My goal was to make the cut (top 24) after four days of competition and I accomplished that finishing ninth, which means I play the next round."

Leon Guerrero, who coaches the youth national bowlers, is hoping his finish can open minds to the possibilities for local bowlers.

"I just hope this performance can inspire the local bowling competitors, especially the youth," he said. "If I can do it, you all can too, with hard work and commitment to practice."

Leon Guerrero thanked his partner, Maria Wood, for her support during the competition.

"Also, a big thank you to my technical coach and good friend, Darryl Dimla, for making this trip and managing us," he said. "Darryl was behind both of us for every shot, from early morning till late afternoon for the whole week."

He added an additional thank you to his family and friends for their tremendous support.

"Also to my bowling family for all their contributions with all the fundraisers we did just to get to Indonesia. Unlike other countries, our government does not support us financially, so it is a struggle," he said.