For four years in a row, the Notre Dame High School Royals girls' soccer team hoisted the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship trophy high above their heads.

With a host of talented athletes and coach Sam San Gil leading the charge, the Royals cemented themselves as a soccer dynasty in May 2019.

With two goals from Brianne Leon Guerrero and another from Lauren Phillips, the Royals defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, 3-2.

“I’m in major shock,” said Notre Dame’s goalkeeper Ella Balajadia who was instrumental in leading the Talofofo team in a dramatic come-from-behind victory. “A four-peat is amazing,” she added after the win at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

The Cougars Mia San Nicolas, striking first, in the 20th minute, broke open the scoreless tie. Just left of dead-center, San Nicolas rifled a low hooking shot past Balajadia.

Leon Guerrero, one minute later, scored the equalizer. Working her way toward the Academy goal, from 35 yards out, she sped through the Cougars' midfielders and fullbacks.

Academy’s goalkeeper Phoebe Shmull, playing deep in the box, left the pocket too late. With a huge angle of attack, Leon Guerrero tapped in her first goal.

“I knew that I had to score, to pick my team up,” Leon Guerrero said. “I wanted to let them (her teammates) know that it’s not over.”

San Nicolas, with six minutes remaining in the first half, narrowly missed the go-ahead goal. From 20 yards away from Notre Dame’s goal, Balajadia leaped and tipped her blast just over the crossbar.

Eight minutes into the second half, Phillips ended the deadlock.

Twenty-two minutes later, Leon Guerrero scored her second goal.

“I just wanted to make it special, and get the four-peat,” said Leon Guerrero.

San Nicolas, who was on the bench getting a breather, checked back in. A few minutes into added-time, she scored her second goal.

Deep into stoppage time, the clock ran out.

“We came with a mission,” San Gil said.