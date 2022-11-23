Guam and Samoa were both looking for their first wins in FIBA U15 Oceania Championship pool play Nov. 23 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao, Guam, but with time winding down, Guam's heroics in the last few seconds secured the win for the home team, 69-68.

Trailing by three points, 68-65, Guam’s Noah Hernandez made a 3-pointer from way beyond the arc and drew the foul. With the game on the line, Hernandez converted the 4-point play, the free throw icing the win for Guam, 69-68.

"The win feels great!" beamed Team Guam head coach Danny Payumo. "This team has done a good job of playing their hearts out from beginning to end of every game. After experiencing an extremely high level of basketball with Australia and New Zealand, I believe it motivated them to raise the level of their own game. Plus, they really were inspired by more fans in the stands with their families to support them."

The first quarter started as an offensive struggle for team Guam, looking for options as New Zealand’s big man Mason Liva plugged up the key and recorded two blocks. Although Samoa led by seven points early, a 3-pointer from Noah Cruz with 10 seconds left in the opening quarter cut Samoa’s lead to 17-16.

In the second quarter, Guam gave Samoa more than could handle, as the home-team islanders went on a 7-0 run and closed the half with an eight-point lead.

About midway through the quarter, a 3-pointer from Guam’s Michael Bork Jr. tied the game at 22. Bork’s effort brought praise from the crowd. With Liva still plugging up the middle, Bork found a way to neutralize Samoa’s height and turn the tables on the visitors. After two periods, Bork was 5-for-5 from 3-point land and finished the first half with with an unmatched 18 points.

On Guam’s opening possession of the third quarter, Bork drained a 3-pointer from the corner, but the Samoans quickly sprung into action. Guam spent most of the quarter missing rushed shots from beyond the arc, allowing Samoa back into the game. Samoa outscored Guam 28-16 in the period and led by 56-52 with 10 minutes left to play.

Luck seemed to favor Samoa, as Bailey Nooroa banked in a long two pointer, increasing their lead to seven points.

In the final 1:30, Guam trailed by four points and badly needed a couple of scores. Instead of points, Guam turned the ball over twice before Hernandez’s Herculean effort saved the win.

In the winning effort, Bork finished a game-high 28 points and three steals. Bork, who shot lights out from beyond the arc, finished with six 3-pointers. Hernandez finished with nine points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. `

Is a losing effort, one which kept Samoa winless in three games, three of the visitors recorded double-doubles but still couldn’t find a way to grab their first win. Nehemiah Su’a scored a team high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nooroa finished with 16 points and 13 boards and Liva scored 11 points, had 11 rebounds and four blocks.