For more than two decades, Dr. Thomas Shieh has recognized the island’s best and brightest high school student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom and in their sports.

Despite great obstacles stemming from COVID-19 rules and regulations, leading to the cancellation of more than half of the sports calendar, Shieh will host the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athletes.

“It’s been an unprecedented senior year!” Shieh wrote in a news release. “Thinking out of the box for this year’s Shieh Scholar Athletes.”

According to the news release, each high school has the opportunity to nominate two graduating scholar athletes - their top two candidates.

Shieh explained he will pare the list to 10 student-athletes, recommending school principals, athletic directors, coaches and teachers to “screen their nominations.”

“This is not an easy task, and to give all high schools the opportunity, the new deadline will be June 16,” he wrote.

All nominations must include a one -to- two-page letter of recommendation, photo of the student-athlete, contact information and must be submitted via email to doctorshieh@yahoo.com.

In year’s past, winners had received a $2,000 scholarship, a MacBook computer and an iPad.

“This year’s prizes will be announced at a later time,” wrote Shieh.

Minimum criteria:

• Cumulative GPA 3.5 or greater

• Excels in at least one varsity sport

• Excellent citizenship

• No smoking, drinking or drugs