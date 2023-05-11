Love it, hate it, call it soccer, call it football, one thing is for certain, goalkeepers need to be protected, at all cost.

When I was a 13-year-old and growing up in Southern California, soccer wasn’t the popular sport that it is today. But, back then, those who played it, loved it, passionately. And nobody adored the sport more than Brent Janulis. Even as a teenager, Janulis was one of those larger-than-life kids, friendly, popular and touted as someone who would, some day, play professionally. He and my step brother, Frank J. Ishizaki, played together in the backfield on a football team. He often shared stories of how great an athlete Janulis was and how much of a privilege it was to block and create space for the star running back.

One day, in early January 1984, Janulis suited up to play goalkeeper for Newbury Park High School’s junior varsity soccer team. That fateful day, Newbury Park was slated to play the Thousand Oaks High School Lancers - a time-honored and fierce rivalry.

I didn’t go that game, as I’m sure I was busy chasing girls or playing basketball, at the time, my life’s two biggest passions. But, clear as day, I remember the phone ringing, my mom picking up the receiver and watching the color drain from her normally-rosy cheeks, the crimson hue replaced by sorrowful tears. I asked her: “‘What’s wrong?’” She told me that Janulis died, a freak injury that happened when a striker missed the ball and kicked Janulis in the lower chest. The strike was so severe that it broke a bone, lacerated his liver or heart and led to his collapse and his eventual death.

Reportedly, John Keane, my brother’s orthodontist, and Mike Idol, an off-duty fire captain and father to two of my friends, Brad and Chad Idol, were at the game and rushed onto the field to perform cardio pulmonary resuscitation on Janulis’ lifeless body. The pair of good Samaritans revived Janulis, but, later that day, he was pronounced dead at Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.

‘"It was just a tragic fluke,” Jim Fraysier, who, at the time, was principal at Newbury Park High School, reportedly told a local newspaper reporter.

While some accidents truly are unpredictable occurrences, hence the word: accident, many others, with properly-enforced and adhered-to rules and regulations can be avoided.

In a semifinals soccer game Monday between the Notre Dame High School Royals and the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, an Eagles’ forward collided with the Royals’ goalkeeper. The collision was so strong it gave the Royals player a concussion and she was unable to continue playing.

The play, as confirmed by Post reporter Jason Cunliffe and ND head coach Sam San Gil, two of Guam’s most-respected authorities on soccer, was unintentional, the result of two gifted student-athletes competing to the best of their abilities.

Unfortunately, the ND goalkeeper was knocked out of the game and will not be able to participate in Friday’s championship game against the Guam High School Panthers.

Another non-lethal injury

In another incident involving a concussed goalkeeper, I was covering a championship soccer game - an amazing game that ended in a penalty kick shootout. To me, and for sure for the goalkeeper, the particulars of the game are a bit hazy. But, late in the game, a player collided with the goalkeeper and knocked him almost, or completely, unconscious. Coaches and bystanders rushed to the boy’s aid and administered care. With a flow of blood streaming out of his nostril, it was determined he was well enough to remain in the game.

The concussed kid’s team won that game but the goalkeeper didn’t celebrate. He couldn’t. With a blank and bewildered expression, he seemed to look out in the distance. Standing right next to him, I offered my congratulations and asked him if he was OK. I asked him how it felt to win the championship. He answered: “We did?” A couple of minutes later he was strapped to a backboard, wheeled into an ambulance, and whisked away to an area hospital.

After the game I spoke with the kid’s coach who confirmed the goalkeeper responded to questions and was allowed to remain in the game. Sometime between the questions and the game’s conclusion, his brain swelled which led to his temporary impairment.

Several weeks after the game, I spoke with the goalkeeper’s mother and she confirmed he had suffered a severe concussion but had made a full recovery.

While two of these stories did not end in tragedy, Janulis’ death should serve as a reminder that not everyone survives a sports injury.

Play hard! Play fair! Practice good sportsmanship! And, please, protect the goalies.