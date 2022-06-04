Mark his words. Bligh Madris will be the first Palauan to play Major League Baseball.

“It’s not if he will, it’s when,” Style Madris said. Style is one of Bligh’s early and most fervent supporters. More importantly, Style is Bligh’s dad.

“I know his hard work will be recognized and he’ll make it to the majors. My wife and I support Bligh in his pursuit of making it to the big leagues. It is his dream and we will support him however he needs so he can achieve it,” Style said.

Needless to say, Bligh Madris’ parents are incredibly proud of the name their 26-year-old son has made for himself in the professional baseball world. He is a rising star whose skills as an outfielder earned him prime spring training time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in March.

Style said Bligh also played in Puerto Rico this past winter and made the All-Star team.

Last year, Bligh Madris’ 2021 Indianapolis Indians Rookie of the Year award earned him top praise and landed him on the front page of one of the newspapers in Palau, Tia Belau.

Palauans worldwide are rooting for Bligh Madris.

“As a Palauan, it makes me extremely proud and it is humbling that my son means so much to so many. It is overwhelming the support he receives,” Style Madris said. “ It makes me proud that he is able to do something that can bring so many together.”

Since he was 5 years old, Bligh Madris has been playing baseball, Style Madris said.

“Encouraging Bligh? Bligh is self-motivated and driven. We never pushed him to play ball. The decision has always been his. We have supported his decisions and have gladly done whatever needed to be done to make sure he has had what he has needed,” Style Madris said.

Bligh Madris secured a scholarship to play ball for Colorado Mesa University.

“We were excited to get to see him continue to play for another four years. We never thought about him getting drafted,” Style Madris said.

As it turned out, scouts were very interested in recruiting Bligh Madris. Style Madris recalled a particular game in St. George, Utah, during Bligh Madris' junior year in college.

“There were a row of scouts that came out to watch him play. It was crazy,” Style Madris said. “Every game after, more and more scouts came. And it happened. He got drafted and we’re still watching and supporting him.”

In 2017, Blight was drafted in the ninth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since then, Bligh’s family members have been happy to support him in whatever way they can.

“You want your kids to be strong, independent, and successful, Bligh is all of those things plus more. My wife and other three kids have all been supportive of Bligh since he started playing sports. He’s the youngest and his older brother and sisters have always been there for him,” Style Madris said.

Style Madris said Bligh Madris' two biggest fans are his two nephews.

“They idolize him,” Style Madris said.

Style has nothing but praise for Bligh.

No matter where he goes, he always remembers where he comes from. I couldn’t be more proud to have him as a son,” he said.

This year, Bligh Madris has played 30 games for the Indianapolis Indians, with 98 at bats and 14 runs.