When Hanna Sahagon lived on Guam, family, community volunteerism and dance were her life’s greatest passions. There was nothing she loved more than honoring her parents and grandparents, providing for the less fortunate and learning a skill - that would eventually land her a job in the NFL - at the Fusion Dance Center in Tamuning.

After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Talo’fo’fo’, the talented and bright Sahagon relocated to the U.S. West Coast, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in public health from the University of California, San Diego. During her four years at UCSD, she was also a member of the school’s dance team.

In between graduating from UCSD and working on her Master of Science degree in health care informatics from the University of San Diego, it seemed as though her dance career was over. But she remained physically fit and kept the dream of becoming a professional dancer close to her heart and on the forefront of her mind.

“I continued to stay active by attending cycling classes, yoga sculpt, and dance classes in various genres as often as I could,” Sahagon said. “My mom, Stacey Coletta, has always encouraged me to keep dancing for as long as I could, and after I completed my college dance team career, I did not feel as if I was quite ready to hang my poms up.”

Through her mom’s inspiration and Sahagon’s dream of becoming a professional dancer, and with nothing to lose and everything to gain, the Royals alumna turned to the NFL.

She said that she always had a feeling that she was meant to dance just one more time.

After finishing her masters program, Sahagon moved to New Jersey in December 2022. She had always been a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and now lived close enough to potentially fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming an NFL cheerleader.

After answering an advertisement for open tryouts, Sahagon spent the next two months auditioning for the Eagles cheer squad.

“I competed amongst hundreds of candidates from across the United States and internationally for a coveted spot on the team,” Sahagon told The Guam Daily Post. “The process involved executing a multitude of choreographed dance routines as well as in-depth interviews.”

During the audition process, which consisted of several elimination rounds and a crash course in Eagles 101, where Sahagon and the other candidates learned everything they needed to know about the Philadelphia Eagles, the Guam native advanced to the final round, where all that remained was a nerve-racking Q&A session and a chance to showcase her public speaking skills.

One more hurdle to go, and the job was hers.

“Shortly after, I was announced as a 2023 Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader,” said Sahagon, who had impressed a panel of judges with her enthusiasm, intelligence, and ambassadorship.

After months of scrutiny and painstaking practice, Sahagon made her NFL debut in a Week 2 preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

“On Aug. 17, I appeared at my first Eagles game as a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader! Stepping foot on the sidelines for the first time ever was the most exhilarating experience, and I had so much fun cheering on the Birds as they played the Cleveland Browns. The fans were as enthusiastic as ever, and I had an amazing time performing our routines,” said an excited Sahagon. “This game made me even more excited for the season ahead, and I cannot wait to experience more game days."

For Sahagon, earning a spot on the 33-member cheerleading squad means she gets to perform in front of 70,000 screaming fans at home games at Lincoln Financial Field. It also gives her the opportunity to give back to the community.

“I am so proud that the Eagles organization is rooted in community and service,” said Sahagon, adding that the franchise's front office supports causes that are near and dear to her heart.

“As the proud granddaughter of an Air Force veteran, I am proud to represent an organization that is patriotic and supports our service members who have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice for our freedom,” she said. “The Eagles Autism Foundation also holds a close place to my heart as I have family members who have autism. I am so proud of the advocacy work and awareness that the Eagles Autism Foundation brings to such an important cause."

Sahagon said that community has always been important to her, a trait that stemmed from being born and raised on Guam.

“Growing up in a tight and close-knit community, I grew up valuing the importance of being there for others and taking care of those around you,” she said. “These are values that I took with me when I attended college in San Diego and as I navigate my new journey here on the East Coast. Guam will always be home to me, and I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to grow up in a place that taught me so much about giving back to my community.”

Hanna Sahagon is the proud daughter of Vincent Sahagon, father, Stacey Coletta, mother, and grandparents Edith and Andrew Mesa.