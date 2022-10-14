Earlier this month, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars may have ruined the Notre Dame High School Royals’ Senior Night, taking a four-set volleyball thriller in Talo’fo’fo’, but in the game that mattered the most, the Royals came out on top.

On Friday night, in front of a packed University of Guam Calvo Field House, the Royals defeated the Cougars in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14.

