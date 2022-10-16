Earlier this month, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars may have ruined the Notre Dame High School Royals’ Senior Night, taking a four-set volleyball thriller in Talo’fo’fo’, but in the game that mattered the most, the Royals emerged as champions.

On Friday night, in front of a packed University of Guam Calvo Field House, the Royals defeated the Cougars in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14.

“I'm so excited. I'm glad we could finish it off and just bring it home,” said ND’s Faith Piper, a 17-year-old senior.

Winning the first set convincingly and jumping out to a 20-12 lead in the second set, it appeared that the Royals were going to dominate the two-time defending champs. But as the second set wore on, nerves seemed to get the best of the Royals.

After two straight errors, Notre Dame’s head coach, Mike Rabago, called a timeout. Trying to regain his team’s confidence with a quick pep talk, the Royals returned to the floor but couldn’t stop the fearless Cougars. With kills from Gabriella Mata and Hinengi San Nicolas and a redirection to the open court for a winner, the Cougars outscored the Royals 9-0. Previously, the Royals were unflappable. But after Academy's run, they were flapped.

For more than a set and a half, the Royals communicated and played as a cohesive unit. But the closer they came to winning the set, the usually tight-knit squat began to unravel.

After a kill from Mata pulled the Cougars within three points, San Nicolas drilled a huge shot as two Royals dove to retrieve it, resulting in a mild collision. Another Royals error and more miscommunication knotted the set at 20-all. As both teams struggled with nerves and consistency, San Nicolas’ tap gave Academy their first lead of the set.

With a huge kill shot of her own, Faith Piper tied the match at 21-all. Consolidating the point, ND’s Nyarah Paet cranked an ace. After trading errors, the Cougars’ Natasha Kelly drove home a kill shot. A pair of errors from ND gifted the set to the crafty Cougars.

“I think we got a little too comfortable,” Piper said. “We all needed to relax and get back in the game.”

The Royals knew they were a much better team than they displayed in the second set, and they were on a mission to prove it.

“We knew the game wasn't finished. We knew we still had a lot of game left,” Piper said. “So we just had to bring ourselves together and trust each other and trust everything that we've worked on and just go from there.”

Toward the beginning of the third set, the Royals and Cougars traded points. Not content with level-pegging, Notre Dame’s Melissa Blas hit three consecutive aces. At 11-7, the Royals were gaining ground but the Cougars wouldn’t budge.

After a series of mistakes, an inspirational block from Mata pulled Academy within two points, 15-13. Another Royals mistake cut the deficit to a single point, but that is as close as they would get.

Not wishing for a repeat of the second set, the Royals elevated their game. Although the Cougars hung tough, Notre Dame’s Seniayath Bell, Mercedes Cruz and Piper were even tougher. An ace from Bell, brilliant net play from Cruz, and Piper’s above-the-net power put the set out of reach.

With the end of the set in sight, Piper hit three kill shots, delivering the final blow on set point, where she elevated and nailed it up the line for the 2-1 lead.

“I couldn't believe it,” said Piper, adding, “I was so glad that the shot landed.”

In the fourth set, the Royals’ big three went off. With Piper serving powerful, well-placed and difficult-to-handle serves, she led the Royals on a 9-0 run. As Piper handled the Cougars from the baseline, three kills from Bell and a tap from Cruz carried the Royals ever closer to the finish line - so close, they could practically taste the sweet victory.

“We all did our part,” Piper said. “Even when it wasn't an ace, everybody on the team worked hard. … I was able to keep it going.”

Two points from the match, Piper nailed another ace. Surrendering one of their 11 match points, Bell hit the championship-winning kill shot. With the title in hand, the Royals’ bench mobbed the court. As the team and fans celebrated, Bell darted off toward the stands.

“I was so happy, tears of joy came out as I ran to my mom and my family,” Bell said. “Amazing! Absolutely amazing! Oh, my God!”

“Oh, my gosh, I've been losing for two years, it's so nice to get the championship back,” added Bell. “We worked hard all season and I had a strong feeling in my gut that we were going to do it and we did.”