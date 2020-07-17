After watching the purple-and-gold of George Washington High School’s girls rugby team win another championship, Hana Takano promised to dig deeper than ever before and dethrone the seven-time defending champs.

In March 2019, Takano, one of the best-ever rugby players Notre Dame High School had ever produced, was racing downfield and hit so hard it knocked her out of the game with a dislocated hip. A few days later, in the championship game, she watched her Royals win the title from the sidelines. When Faith Moylan broke away down the left sideline and raced past the Geckos for the game-winning try, Takano became overcome with emotion, excited her team had triumphed, but disappointed she wasn't able to play.

“Even though I didn’t play, it was just a great thing to see,” she said.

As the season ended, Takano began 10 months of brutal therapy, but, as the physical pain subsided, the emotional pain was just beginning.

In 2020, for the first time since the injury, she stepped onto the pitch and began struggling with herself. Her body had healed, but she was afraid, fearful of getting injured.

“We really had to get her to get over that fear of getting reinjured,” said ND rugby head coach Nichole Paulino. “She went through rehab with the Claros brothers, and they did a really good job. …

“The fear of getting injured all over again, that was hard for us to really just try and keep her head right."

After the first couple of practices, Takano’s hip consumed her. With the first game rapidly approaching, she wasn’t ready.

“Even in our first week of games, I was still dealing with the mental,” Takano said.

As the thought of quitting popped in her head, she had a conversation with herself and began winning the battle over the fear. With each passing week, she gained confidence.

“I was telling myself, ‘this is what you like to do, you’re not going to give up your senior season to an injury,’” she recalled telling herself.

“I was telling myself, ‘you’ve got to do it, it’s what you love to do.’”

With a new mindset and the shackles of fear unlocked, Takano finished the best season of her seven-year career, and earned awards for finishing on the league's All-Island First Team, scoring the most tries, and becoming the top scorer.

“That is very special to me, it’s all of my hard work paying off - going to therapy,” she said.

If Takano’s mind would have won the wrestling match and she had decided to quit the sport that had given her so much joy, she may never have forgiven herself. In four years at ND, she had seen an average rugby team turn into a powerhouse, and she loved the ND sisterhood.

“It was really cool, to see how the ND rugby program has grown over the years,” Takano said. “It’s really cool to see all of the hard work paying off, and we were such a great team. …

“We worked off communication and learning to understand how we all functioned with each other. It was really fun because we all have the same passion for the sport, and we all had the same goal in mind.”

It’s a thinking game. You can be as physical as you want, but you have to be “quick in the feet, and quick in the mind,” she said.

As Takano considers life’s next moves, she may enroll at Guam Community College and pursue a career in forensic science. Just as she had picked apart opposing teams’ defenses, she feels dissecting crime scenes and investigating criminals would offer a promising career.

“I’ve always been interested” in crime scene investigating," she said, adding, “I see myself going to crime scenes and investigating.”

For Takano, so many teachers and administrators had made a lasting impression, and she feels blessed to have graduated from ND.

Notre Dame is “very family-oriented” and “everyone’s always there for each other,” she said.

Two instructors, in particular, for precalculus and physical education, made her experience more enjoyable.

“All the teachers at ND, they have something great about them,” she said.

Edward Tan, her math instructor, made even the most difficult topics fun and always answered her questions.

“He made it very understandable,” Takano said. … “If you needed help with anything, just ask him and he’ll explain it to you.

"Math is kind of cool, it gets fun when you actually understand it," she said.

Paulino, who took over the school’s rugby program in Takano’s final season, kept the girls smiling, laughing and enjoying the sport.

“She’s a very good person,” Takano said.

"She always made us laugh, and was always there for us," she said.

With the season having ended days before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, Takano locked down with family and awaited news to see if school was going to return. As the new normal began to set in and in-person instruction had been replaced by remote learning, she prepared for a less-than-heroic drive-by graduation.

“You drive up, and then you get down, get your diploma, take a picture and stuff, and then you get back in and go,” she said, offering a play-by-play. …

“I was kind of nervous because it was kind of awkward, walking out of a car and getting your diploma by yourself. I started to think how much I was going to miss ND, how thankful for all of the lessons they taught me there.

"I think the uniqueness of our graduation makes our class special," she said.

With a dozen athletes from Guam playing NCAA Division I rugby, and the organization in the process of expanding its 23-team women’s rugby field to 40, ample opportunity exists for islanders to take their skills to the highest level of collegiate sport.

Takano said Taylor Paige Aguon, who recently inked a deal with Mount Saint Mary’s University, is trying to convince her to pursue opportunities at The Mount.

“‘I’m scared because of my hip,’” she had told Aguon.

“‘Maybe you should just try it out,’” she recalled Aguon telling her.

“‘After maybe, like, a year or two, let’s see how it goes,’” Takano replied.

Hopefully, within a couple of years, Takano will be able to go off island and represent Guam, Paulino said.

“I know that she’ll do really good,” Paulino said, adding, "she has tremendous knowledge and is a powerhouse.”

With the injury still too fresh, depending on the weather, she is reminded of the crushing blow.

“It depends on the weather,” she said. “When it’s cold, I can feel it.”

If Takano has learned one thing from the injury, it’s not to rush into anything too quickly, and listen to her body.

“It was really hard because that was my first big injury,” she said.

During recovery, “I learned that time is a very important thing,” she added.

“Everyone said, ‘give it time, don’t rush yourself,’” she recalled people telling her.

I learned the importance of time and patience, she said.

As Guam’s role in the COVID-19 crisis has surpassed four months, and people’s patience has worn thin, the pandemic has afforded Takano time to reflect on what matters most.

“I think that it brought me closer to my family,” she said. “Usually, we’re all out doing our own stuff, and for all of us to be in one place is very new.

“It’s been fun.”