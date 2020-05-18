Saturday was supposed to be Notre Dame High School’s graduation day, and it should have been one of the happiest days of Shyann Roberto’s life. She should have spent the day with family and friends screaming her name as she proudly walked across the stage and grabbed her diploma.

But as the coronavirus public health emergency races into a third month, Roberto was robbed of the opportunity to celebrate and say her final goodbyes.

“Growing up, you’re motivated to go and get that diploma in front of all your family,” said Roberto, whose chance of winning a fourth consecutive varsity soccer championship was also taken from her. “Because we can’t get that, it hurts.”

In the days leading up to the cancellation of fourth quarter sports, Roberto was ready to make the most of her final season. Coming into the season with a huge smile, confidence and a healthy attitude, nothing was going to stop Notre Dame, except something for which nobody ever could have planned.

“Before the coronavirus thing, our last practice, we were having so much fun, and we were so motivated for the season,” Roberto said. “And then, everything came crashing down.

“I was just, like, bummed. We really wished there was a season. … I still really want to play.”

Throughout Roberto’s career, she forged a beautiful friendship with Royals head coach Sam San Gil. When she 9 years old and one of the tiniest players on the pitch, the coach, who she respects most of all, saw something special and invited her to become a member of a Guam Football Association traveling team.

“When I was, maybe, 9 or 10, I tried out for the national academy, and made it,” Roberto said. ...

“After a few training sessions with the younger girls, I got to move up with the older ones. Since then, he’s been my coach.”

One of the greatest challenges athletes face is conquering burnout and keeping their game at the highest level. For Roberto, Sam San Gil's approach to the game kept her interested and allowed her to enjoy soccer, and become a better player. She especially enjoyed how he made the sport serious and fun.

“Every season, we had our first practice, but it was really a classroom session where we talked about our individual and team goals,” said Roberto, an 18-year-old honor student who appreciated how Sam San Gil listened and treated the players like adults. …

“We talked about how we wanted to win the championship, but we focused on having fun throughout the season. Before every game, he never lets us forget that we’re here for a purpose. But, he still wants us to have fun all the time.”

With soccer scrubbed and graduation plans unsure, Roberto has spent the past several weeks doing three-a-day practices, quarantining with family, and preparing for her unceremonious departure to college.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Roberto, who will soon leave to play soccer for Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington. “My family and I, we have family workouts which are really fun.

“We also have coach (Sang Hoon) Kim’s Killer Workouts. They suck. And then, I have my St. Martin’s program, too. It’s been pretty hectic.”

Roberto, with a bright future ahead, wished she could have put an exclamation point on her career with a four-peat championship. And even though she will be playing for the Saints in NCAA Division II competition, Saturday’s letter of intent signing ceremony did nothing to ease the pain.

“This does not soften it,” said Roberto, softly, her trademark smile and words hidden and muffled by a designer black mask, her eyes, her only visible facial features, filling with tears.

For Roberto, when deciding where to go to college, athletics never factored into the equation. Focused solely on academics, soccer, by chance, fell into place.

“I actually didn’t go into my college search looking to play,” she said. … “Then, we (Roberto and SMU Director of Admissions Patty Lemon) started talking about soccer, and she got me in contact with coach (Heather) Cato.

“Then, things just went from there. It’s so crazy how everything worked out. I wasn’t even expecting to play. It’s pretty cool.”

While advancing to D2 soccer is a big step in her career, coach San Gil knows Roberto has what it takes to compete at that level.

“She’s a competitor,” Sam San Gil said. “She will not settle for an on-the-bench spot. She will do what it takes.”

Roberto said that she is up for the challenge.

“I feel prepared,” she said.

Sam San Gil, for nine years, has helped Roberto level up and feels that her it-factor will serve her well in D2 competition, the same way it helped cement the Royals dynasty.

“She brings a different energy to the team,” he said. … “She’s very optimistic, and all the players can gravitate toward her, and feed off of her. When you have that dynamic of a player, it makes the team a little bit more exciting to be coaching.

“She has a great attitude, not only on the field but an attitude to finish. If she can finish, she will try it, even from 30 yards out.”

Sam San Gil, sad to see his protege leave on a low note, remains pragmatic and resolute.

“We’re going to go through all the peaks and troughs in our lives,” he said. “That was one of the troughs. …

“Paramount is safety. The health of our kids and the health of each other comes first. As much as we want it, you want to think of good health.”

Intending to earn a business degree and return to Guam, Roberto is already planning for life after college.

"After college, I will come back home and work for my dad, and take over anything he needs," she said.

“My dad owns Island Tinting and Paradise Auto Spa,” she added.

Besides missing out on formal graduation and capping her career with the championship cup, Roberto, most of all, is going to miss teammate Abigail San Gil.

“She’s my best friend,” Roberto said. “We met freshman year, through soccer, on the national team. We’ve never been apart this long before. It’s going to suck.

“Growing up, I didn’t know her because she was always on the other team. But when we got to play together, on the national team, and ND, it bonded us a lot more.

“It was super fun that I got to play with my best friend.”