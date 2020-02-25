Team Guam showed up big in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers, but they couldn’t overcome a third quarter explosion from the New Zealand Tall Blacks, resulting in a 113-94 loss Sunday evening at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Guam basketball fans packed the gym, rocking the house from tip-off to buzzer – a nod to the premiere basketball talent on display.

Guam got off to a hot start, taking a 24-22 lead in the first quarter to rock the Tall Blacks.

However, losing starting point guard Darren Hechanova to foul trouble and Tai Wesley to injury wreaked havoc on the fluidity of Guam’s offense and defense. The Tall Blacks pressured up on defense, pushing 20 turnovers for the game. Running a world-class transition game, the NZ team turned half the turnovers into buckets and steadily pulled away to pack in the win for the night.

For the first and fourth quarters, Guam matched up well with NZ. However, the home team was outscored 64-43 in the middle frames. NZ capitalized on the free throw line, shooting an efficient 23 of 26 from the stripe. NZ also dropped 16 3-pointers to challenge the Guam defenders.

“We addressed the turnovers at halftime,” Guam head coach EJ Calvo said. “The points off our turnovers were really killing us and leading to a lot of success to New Zealand. That is their game, and it is one of their strengths.”

However, Calvo said, the team will take the opportunity to fix the concerns and address the weaknesses.

“We need to look at the video to see what caused us to rush and be a little careless with the ball at times,” he said. “We need to find a remedy the next time we see them.”

Guam was without one of its go-to guys early in the second quarter. Wesley, an important playmaker, suffered a minor injury that allowed him to play for less than 12 minutes, but he was able to contribute 6 points and two defensive rebounds.

“Losing him (Tai Wesley) was huge. Not only is he a key player in terms of scoring, but just running the ball offensively through him, creating other opportunities for others,” Calvo said. “That definitely hurt us. We tried to overcome that, but I’m proud that other players stepped in the game.”

In the closing minutes of the first quarter, Guam’s Will Stinnett scored four points to make the game 24-20. With 29 seconds left on the clock, the Tall Blacks’ Shea Ili made a driving layup to make the game 24-22. Ili scored a team-high 25 points in the game.

Trailing by 2 points, New Zealand started their attack in the second quarter by going on an 11-2 run when Ili and Jordan Ngatai hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The Tall Blacks closed up the half, taking the 56-43 lead.

With 7:43 in the third, the Tall Blacks built up a 17-point lead. Backed by a strong home crowd, Team Guam went on a 10-0 run bookended with long treys from Earnest Lee Ross, who dropped 21 for the night. Curtis Washington and Jonathan Galloway made back-to-back dunks that sent the Guam crowd into a frenzy. Guam trailed 64-57 with only 6:39 remaining in the third, prompting an NZ timeout.

“It was close. Every time I looked up at the scoreboard, it was always respectable,” Stinnett said. “We were down by two, down by five, but we always kept it close. But I think after midway through the third, we cut it to six, but it was tough because we were in foul trouble and we had players getting hurt. I think that is the difference in the game. We just wanted to keep it respectable.”

With the cancellation of Hong Kong, Guam may have missed out on a valuable opportunity to form team chemistry during a live game. Instead of playing New Zealand (ranked 24th in the world) in their first game, they would have been able to work on their fluidity and team game against Hong Kong (ranked 106th in the world).

“It would have been so much better if we played Hong Hong first – we would have gotten all the kinks out,” Stinnett said. “I think we would have had a better flow with everyone, because it was the first time we played. New Zealand has been playing for years. We are looking forward to playing Hong Kong and, hopefully, we can play them soon.”

According to Calvo, the team is disappointed in their loss, but he is proud of his team because they put on a good performance for the home crowd.

“I loved being at home,” Calvo said. “I said we were going to put on a good show and I believe we did. The crowd got to cheer for the home team against a world-class team in a game that matters in terms of qualifications.

“I grew up watching games here at the University of Guam,” he said. “I know we created good memories for future basketball players on Guam. I know this is something they will cherish forever.”