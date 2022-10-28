The Lady Triton – Global Learning Super League All-Star Game quickly became a lopsided affair on Wednesday, as Team Odds shelled Team Evens 104-43.

In a head-scratching distribution of players, Team Odds consisted of players from the No. 1 Andersen Air Force Base KFC Bombers, No. 3 Team Acdavate and No. 5 Fuetsa By BioSteel. Team Evens was made up of players from the No. 2 University of Guam Tritons, No. 4 BallHers and No. 6 Micronesian Islands Ballers Basketball Club.

“I could have done a better job of splitting the teams and made the game a bit more competitive, but I don’t think most really cared, they were just playing some fun basketball,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer.

The Bombers' Katie Foote, the league's most valuable player, led all scorers with 18 points, while Acdavate’s Arriah Arceo added 17 points for the Odds. The Tritons’ Lovely Noolban was the Evens’ leading scorer with 8 points, while Anslie Sarsalejo of the BallHers added 7 points for the Evens.

“Besides the score of the game, this was a great event and we will build on this for the spring season,” Palmer said. “We will pick teams a bit different for the next All-Star game as well as add some awards to the event.”

“The teams had a great time, there was a lot of laughs and some fun competition,” Palmer said.