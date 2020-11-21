Officiating soccer inspires Andrew McCormic

The decision to become a soccer referee not only helped Andrew McCormic, 17, improve on the pitch, but helped him develop good habits for use in all aspects of life.

“As a referee, you always have to be prepared and always have to be aware of what’s happening during matches, which also helped me with school and other aspects of my life,” McCormic said. “Also, as a referee, you always have to be certain when making decisions and be confident on the pitch, just like in everything else you do outside of the sport.”

McCormic started playing soccer with the Guam Shipyard Wolverines and later moved to play for the ASC Trust Islanders in the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League. He most recently played for the NAPA Rovers FC in the Budweiser Soccer League Amateur Division. After years of playing, he decided to try officiating near the end of his sophomore year in high school.

In less than two years as a referee, his commitment to development and his dependability made him a prime candidate to be fast-tracked through Guam’s elite referee pathway. He featured as an assistant referee in the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division, the highest level he has officiated. He has his sights set on ascending the elite referee pathway further and officiate in professional leagues such as the MLS and ultimately obtain a FIFA badge to call top-level international matches.

He said that his experiences on the field and in courses greatly impacted his life, inspiring him to write about officiating for his college entrance essay when applying for acceptance into Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The St. John’s School senior was accepted into the university for Fall 2021.

Although domestic leagues are at a standstill due to pandemic restrictions, McCormic stays involved in the sport through education courses like the recently concluded East Asian Football Federation Referee Development Program 2020 with instructor Charles Cheung from Hong Kong.

“Coming into these courses, it really helps out in gaining more knowledge and experience,” McCormic said. “I also try to meet new people in referee circles to network with, including some in the reffing community in the U.S. So, when I go there for college, I can meet them in person and be able to continue gaining experience in the U.S.”

Theory sessions of the EAFF course were held virtually via Zoom. Local instructors Kyle Legozzie, Shawn Spindel, Eladio Manansala and Erlissa Delfin led practical sessions with participants at the Guam Football Association National Training Center on Sunday evening.

“Educational courses are important for referees at all levels to stay current with trends in the sport and any updates to the Laws of the Game,” said Delfin, a GFA referees administrator. “The courses also keep referees engaged in the sport, especially in these times that matches are not being played due to local pandemic restrictions. Particularly for this EAFF course, participants received a high level of instruction from international instructor Charles Cheung.

“It was good to see the participants wanting to participate in the course, even if the theory portion was done virtually. They showed that they wanted to learn and they wanted to continue to be involved in the sport,” Delfin added.

McCormic was one of the 18 referees in the course. Other course participants were Trevor Dill, Aidan Flory, Conor Flory, Jason Flory, Jose Gallego, Meto Harmon, Martin Iseke, Kennedy Macatuno, Ska Medina, Garrett Merrill, Kai Pahl, Jadyn Palomares, Jason Palomares, Riley Rama, Sophia San Agustin, Jariah San Gil, and Dhenicca San Juan.

“The participants were at different levels of officiating, so they all helped each other during the course with the instructors,” Delfin said. “For example, some of the younger referees had not yet been introduced to the three-man system, so they learned skills like handling the flag.”

“Overall, it was a good course for the referees to learn and get back into the sport,” added Delfin, who has been officiating in local leagues for nearly a decade.

This is the second EAFF Referee Development Course held in Guam, after the first one held in January 2019 with visiting instructors Sachiko Yamagishi and Tadashi Hase from Japan. Legozzie, GFA referee development officer, also organizes and conducts various referee education courses annually, as well as refresher courses ahead of the start of leagues.

For more information about referee education courses or for information on how to become a GFA referee, contact Legozzie and Delfin via email at referee@theguamfa.com.