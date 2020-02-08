Guam Amateur Baseball Association has acquired two 45-seat aluminum bleachers for the baseball field at Okkodo High School.

The bleachers, with assistance from the Department of Public Works and Guam Port Authority, were delivered last week.

"This is the first set of bleachers that the baseball field will receive, with additional bleachers to arrive later this year,” said Bill Bennett, GABA president. “Okkodo High School baseball and softball fields, also known as the Guam Baseball Academy Triple J Fields, were designed and constructed without any provision for team dugouts or spectator seating.

“GABA, along with community partners JJJ Enterprises, Hawaiian Rock Products, JMC Equipment Rental, Perez Brothers, Tsang Brothers, Home Depot, Guam Home Center, and Department of Public Works have provided assistance for the install of four, … 30-foot, 25-seat, covered dugouts, and three existing sets of bleachers, mounted on cement pads at the small baseball/softball field."

Over time, GABA plans to bring the complex to a higher level and elevate spectators’ experience, stated a news release.

The baseball fields, a venue for local and international competition, are made possible by a memorandum of understanding between the Guam Department of Education and GABA.

“GABA has received congratulations from GDOE and Okkodo administrations for the long-awaited placement of bleachers at the varsity field,” Bennett said. “This type of public/private relationships do get results from hard work, and continued perseverance. …

"These facility upgrades could only be possible because of our community donors and partners that have continued to support the efforts of GABA to maintain the high quality of the fields.”