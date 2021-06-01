Okkodo Bulldogs claim third in ISA girls' division

The Okkodo High Bulldogs put on a second-half showcase to drop the John F. Kennedy Islanders 54-37 to take third place in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association consolation game Friday evening at the Okkodo gym.

Coming into the contest, the Islanders were the aggressor with all-island MVP Jada Han finding sharpshooter Hannah Gogue on several occasions to take the 13-7 lead in the first quarter. The Bulldogs regrouped behind buckets from Alaya Fontanilla to make it a 23-21 game still in the Islanders favor. Gogue dropped three treys to power much of her team’s offense.

The Bulldogs came out with renewed energy in the second half. The defense swarmed the Islanders, stifling the green-and-gold offense. Okkodo senior Anjanette dropped 10 points in the third quarter to power her team to a 20-point offensive output. The defense limited the islanders to seven points in the third quarter.

Keeping their foot on the pedal, the Okkodo defense continued to poke holes and deny easy baskets for the Islanders – their only shots coming at the free throw line and a layup. The Bulldogs, however, continued to find open opportunities with everyone putting up a shot in the final quarter to close out for the 17-point win and a shot at some hardware.

Alaya Fontanilla led all scorers with 16 points, five boards and four steals. Ponce added 11 points and three blocks to her night’s tally. Senior guard Vanezza Gustilo and junior guard Amaiya Fontanilla chipped in eight points apiece. Gustilo also wrapped up the night with six assists and two steals.

JFK sharpshooters Gogue and Laila Smartt led with their team with 14 and 13 points apiece in the contest. Han added nine points and seven boards in the loss.