Thanks to FenceMasters and Ambros Inc., the Triple J Enterprises softball and baseball fields at Okkodo High School received 500 feet of fence safety capping.

“Safety fence capping should be installed at every athletic field where a low, 4-foot fence possess a possible problem with injuries to athletes," said Guam Amateur Baseball Association spokesperson Mike Soderquist, adding that Guam PONY Baseball installed the capping. “The two fields at Okkodo have a large number of youth event activities and on-field league games. Fence capping gives that extra protection while catching fly balls near the fence.”

For the past eight years, GABA has continued to enhance the two-field facility. GABA, through grants and community partnerships that have assisted with upgrades, provided four covered 30-foot dugouts, aluminum spectator bleachers, a new field boundary fence, backstop repair, four fair poles, a regulation pitching mound, bullpen pitching mounds, new soil mix, field maintenance and facility care.

The sponsors that have made it possible are Triple J Enterprises, Moylan's Insurance Underwriters, Hawaiian Rock Products, SPPC 76, Guam Regional Medical City, Bank of Guam, Coast360 Federal Credit Union, Smithbridge, Eddie Cruz LLC, Tsang Brothers, Mr. Rubbishman, U.S. Naval Construction Battalion and many others.

In a press release, GABA stated that their five-year plan proposes adding a 110-volt power supply to both fields, a three-flagpole set, an electronic scoreboard and elevated backstop netting.

Recently, the two fields had 30 new field lamps installed, provided by the Guam Education Financing Foundation. Fields continue to be maintained for the upcoming high school and middle school competitions.

“The two baseball fields on the Okkodo High School campus are better than good quality high school style fields,” said Justin Bennett, GABA director. “This facility is not a stadium by any means, but very similar to high school baseball fields you will find around the United States. … At Okkodo, the playing surface must be kept up daily, weekly as this allows players to make plays, field ground balls and run the bases. Lots of effort and working hours are put in to keep the facility (up) to (its) highest possible condition.”