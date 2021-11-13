It’s been a roller coaster for Okkodo High School, but the Bulldogs are hopeful they’re on the upward part of the ride as they picked up their first win against the Guam Adventist Academy Angels in straight sets in Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Girls Volleyball League action Thursday at the Dededo gym.

“I know we all really want it,” said senior middle blocker Jessrian Nededog. “I know we can do much better than we are doing now. … We just need to be more aware and read the other team a little better.”

Fellow middle blocker sophomore Alexa Guzman admitted there were some early season glitches.

“I was doubting the way we played at first. But, with daily practices, we have been getting better,” she said, adding she was extremely happy with how her team has progressed.

Nededog and Guzman – both of whom hit a groove offensively and defensively – said it was nice to be on the winning end, knocking down several points for the home team.

“I really want to work on my timing and reading the ball better,” Guzman said. “If I do that, then I have a bigger potential to score for my team.”

Nededog echoed Guzman’s sentiments, adding it felt good to build on the team chemistry. The duo were forced to step up when the team’s starting middles were injured. Embracing the next-man-up philosophy, they were the difference in Thursday’s win against the Angels.

Both said it was just nice to contribute and see their team win.

“It felt really good to win. … I still made mistakes, but I was able to get past it. And when I scored a point for the team, I felt proud,” Nededog said.

Going into the game, the Bulldogs had won only one set against a team. Thursday, however, proved to be a different game as they pulled out to an early lead and dominated in the first set. The Angels regrouped in the second set, battling point for point, to take the 15-10 lead. Riding the defense of Hadassah Jano-Edward, GAA steadily pulled way.

However, Okkodo’s offense got into a groove, knotting the game up at 19 apiece, capped by a Guzman tip and the stellar serving of Sienna Cruz.

With the game tied at 21 apiece, Taira Cruz served three straight aces to get within point at 24-21. A string of GAA defensive hustle points and a Bridgette Oh kill that ricocheted off the line gave the Angels hope. Unfortunately, they ended their rally on a service error to give the home team the 25-23 win.

Heading into the final stanza, Nededog was valuable at the net. Aggressively attacking the sets, the senior pushed her team’s offense, rocking the Angels onto their heels, Jano-Edward came up big on several occasions, but the home team pushed out to an 11-6 lead off a Sharma Tauiwei kill that prompted an Angels timeout.

Riding a host of errors, the Bulldogs kept up the pressure with Tauiwei and Guzman picking up points for the 15-7 lead and another GAA timeout.

The Angels came off the timeout, hustling on defense and Oh carrying much of the offensive load. Several long rallies got the crowd involved. The team’s two defensive lines – Okkodo’s powered by Tiarah Muna and Cruz and GAA’s defense led by Leanne Losongco and Jano-Edward – pushed.

Down by 10, Tasi Sgambelluri placed the ball well, picking up two aces in a 5-0 run that prompted an Okkodo timeout at 22-16. Off the timeout, GAA rode a few Bulldog miscues including one where Oh powered a huge shot straight into the heart of the Okkodo defense off an overpass.

Down at 24-16, GAA strung together several defensive points that took advantage of Okkodo’s miscues, but a Tauiwei kill ended the run at 25-20, giving Okkodo its first win of the season.