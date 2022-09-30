The Okkodo High School Bulldogs boys soccer team didn’t defeat the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders on Wednesday, but Bryant Ignacio is happy to walk away with a tie.

“It feels good to tie against these guys, especially with what happened last year,” Ignacio said. “But this year is our statement year. This team, we’ve got more energy, new people wanting to learn and our seniors wanting to come out and just jam. We all just want to play soccer.”

In their two Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association matches, both games between Okkodo and JFK ended in ties.

After JFK’s Taiyo Kanekatsu scored in the sixth minute, the Bulldogs trailed most of the game but never gave up. In the 50th minute, and on their home field, Ignacio scored the game-tying goal.

For the majority of the game, the Islanders dominated play, allowing few shots as they racked up scoring opportunities. For the entire 80 minutes, Bulldogs’ goalkeeper Cohen Blas rose to the occasion and made numerous sliding saves, but he didn’t, nor couldn’t, save them all.

From the opening tap, the Islanders pressured the Bulldogs. Six minutes in, Kanekatsu, on the left wing, dribbled past two defenders, raced toward Blas and drove a shot into the back of the net.

With a goal in hand, the Islanders won the battle for time of possession.

Trailing 1-0 to start the second half, the Islanders continued to dominate.

But 10 minutes into the half, Bulldogs’ right-winger Jayven Mendiola launched a pass to Ignacio. As players piled up in front of the goal, Ignacio scored past goalkeeper Leeland Reyes.

“We knew we could score and we just had to show that we did,” Ignacio said. "We had all the energy, our bench was cheering us. Everyone was eager to score, everyone wanting it. So it just happened to happen to be me that was able to get it in.”

Ignacio described the goal-scoring play as imperfect and messy, but a situation they had prepared for.

“It was just really messy, but we practiced it in practice,” he said.

“Jayven’s the one that crossed it,” he added. “It wasn't perfect, but it was just enough to get us a goal. I’m thankful for my whole team, and for our coaches that taught us a lot.”

Tiyan vs. Sanchez

In Wednesday's other GDOE ISA boys soccer game, also at Okkodo, the Tiyan High School Titans defeated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 2-1.

With the win, the Titans improve to 3-4-1. With the loss, the Sharks fell to 0-6-1.