The Okkodo High School Bulldogs won their first-ever girls volleyball title Friday night, upending the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders in a five-set thriller, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 11-25, 15-10.

“I feel very amazing today,” said Okkodo’s Hanna Meinik. “This is very honorable because this school hasn't won any championships and I'm grateful that we won this game.”

Amid a standing-room-only crowd at Tiyan High School, school mascots, intense spectators and superior volleyball action kept fans engaged for nearly two and a half hours.

After splitting the first two sets, the Bulldogs upped the ante, playing aggressively at the net and taking a 2-1 lead.

In the third set, Meinik hit three kills and teammate Sharma Taiuwei recorded a pair of kills as the Bulldogs inched ever-closer to a 2-1 advantage. At 23-19, Makaella Garcia tapped a a winner to the open court, setting up set point. Although Okkodo had a handful of set points, they only needed one as a block from Garcia tagged JFK’s floor.

The Bulldogs were only a set away from winning the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association title, but the Islanders played fearlessly in the fourth set.

In the first three sets, JFK’s Aika Kanekatsu hadn’t quite made her presence felt. But in set No. 4, the middle blocker elevated her game to levels not previously seen in the first three sets. With four blocks for points and a trove of returned blocks which frustrated Okkodo’s front-line attack, Kanekatsu’s play was unmatched. Not only was she a force on defense, but she also added a kill, an ace, and three well-placed shots to the open court for points.

“We felt frustrated, like we had the ability to work stronger, and get it back,” Meinik said.

The Islanders were playing at an incredibly-high level, whereas the Bulldogs had a noticeable letdown in intensity.

Serving at 24-11, JFK’s Jodee Halili drove a serve up the line. A Bulldog made a play on the ball, bumping a shot to the middle of the court but nobody on Okkodo’s side moved. As the ball set down on the court, JFK tied the match at 2-all.

While the fourth set was all Islanders, the Bulldogs controlled the fifth and final set.

Very Quickly, the Bulldogs surged to a 4-0 lead, a soft kill shot from Tiarah Muna and a block from Meinik powered the offense. At 11-8, a pair of kill shots from Muna added to the Bulldogs' control. During the late stages of the decider, Meinik’s serves set up Okkodo’s points. Every time she prepared to serve, Bulldogs fans chanted: M-V-P, M-V-P, M-V-P!

Three consecutive Islanders’ errors have the Bulldogs the championship.

In the third-place game, the George Washington High School Geckos defeated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 25-19, 29-27, 25-17.