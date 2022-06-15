Jadrian Juico will realize his dream of joining the U.S. Naval Academy in mid-June when he leaves the island to attend.

The Okkodo High School senior, who ran cross-country and track for the Dededo school, said the dream started with a nudge from his coach, David Macaluso.

Macaluso made the suggestion during his sophomore year at Okkodo.

“He looked at me and told me that Alex Saber got into the Naval Academy and he winked at me and I was like, 'oh man, maybe this is something I should do,” Juico said.

Juico joined the Marine Corps Junior ROTC program and that moment with his coach gave him the spirit to get into the Naval Academy.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlito Saber, father of Alexander Saber, and an instructor with the Okkodo Marine Corps Junior ROTC also encouraged Juico to get apply for the academy.

Juico said Carlito Saber treated him like a son and he also saw him as a father figure.

“He guided me to where I am today,” he said.

Juico said he’s excited to join Alex Saber at the academy and is grateful for his support as well.

When Juico got the news that he had been accepted to the Naval Academy he said he was excited.

“It inspired me to do more and to keep doing what I do every day,” he said.

Juico said he made it a point to be involved with a lot of Junior ROTC activities which helped his nomination through the Marine Corps Junior ROTC unit to get into the academy.

He said some people may not know that you don’t need a congressional nomination to get into the Naval Academy. He was able to get it through a nomination from the Junior ROTC program.

While his admission is strictly academic he has an option to join the track team at the academy, but he is still considering his options.

“My ambition is to travel and to pursue my military service in the United States Navy or Marine Corps,” Juico said.

He said he’s eyeing several possible careers in the military including aircraft maintenance officer, Marine pilot or Navy pilot, Navy special operations forces or submarine.

The 18-year-old said it was a rigorous process to get to where he is today. He said he focused on athletics and academics during his first two years of high school and then branched out to leadership roles.

It took a lot of time and he had to learn how to manage everything he had going on, but he had the help of his friends and advisors.

“I learned from a lot of people,” he said.

Throughout his journey he’s also learned how to be more independent and to see how he can utilize all of his resources to help him.

He was able to put himself out there and to focus on his goals.

“I think about the long term. I think about why I started. My purpose is to attend the academy and that’s why I sacrificed the time I did,” Juico said.

In his last season in cross-country he placed eighth. He said he had some muscle fatigue, but still ended up medaling.

In track, he competed in the 3,000 meters, 1,500 meters, 800 meters, 400 meters and the 4x400 relay. He was able to make personal records in the 800 and 1,500.

Juico said he’s thankful to Macaluso for helping him achieve physical discipline and motivating him and pushing him to do great things.

He’s also grateful to his family who has continued to support his journey.

Juico said he hopes he can inspire others and motivate them to work on achieving their dreams.

“If I can do it, they can do it, too. Nothing is impossible,” he said.