Olivet Nazarene University's Bob Harmon is on Guam and visiting schools as part of a recruiting trip throughout the Pacific Rim.

On Tuesday evening, at Guam High School in Agana Heights, Harmon and other stakeholders joined Panthers football head coach Jacob Dowdell for a training camp.

“There are a lot of decent athletes there,” Harmon said of the high school football players that participated in the combine.

“We're looking for kids that just want to compete,” he said.

While Harmon’s background is primarily in athletics, where he has coaching or recruiting experience at Geneva College, Trine University, University of Chicago, Taylor University, and North Park University, he said that recruiting athletes is not the primary focus of this trip to Guam. Rather, he said the purpose of this trip is to recruit students, not just student-athletes, from the underserved Pacific Islands region.

He also said that ONU, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, has “a really good athletic program.”

“We were ranked in multiple sports. We have scholarship money, and I do know that's a big way for kids to get to college,” he said.

“We'll talk to anybody, everybody, but you know, I am the athletic recruiting liaison,” he added.

He said that ONU is just giving kids the opportunity and a chance to come to one of the top Christian schools in the mainland.

He added that that there are three women from Guam enrolled into the ROTC at ONU.

According to Olivet Nazarene's website, the Pacific Rim recruitment initiative was founded by athletic director Mike Conway and Harmon. Conway, after a six-year football head coaching stint at North Park where the school went 14-46, left North Park and landed at ONU.

Harmon, who served under Conway as recruiting director at North Park, left the program after the 2017 season.

"I was his associate head coach, I worked for him at three different schools and now we're at a school where we're not a D3 school - we're at an NAIA school, which we actually have better opportunities, more scholarship, more money, better facilities, even a better situation to help kids," Harmon said.