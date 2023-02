In late January, Elmer Prudente and Myra Ollet, both members of the Guam Chess Federation national team, represented the island at the 2023 Ocean Zonal chess championships in Melbourne, Australia.

The six-day tournament, which followed the Swiss system rules for tournament play, was held Jan. 23-28.

In the men’s division, out of 250 competitors, Prudente ranked 45. In women’s play, Ollet, out of 43 competitors, ranked 28.