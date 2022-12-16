It was a quick minute, but the two high school interscholastic leagues released the names of the top players, including the MVPs, after nearly five weeks of high school basketball.

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam named senior forward A’lura Hernandez of St. Paul Christian School as its MVP, while the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association tapped senior guard Ronafe Ollet, of Simon Sanchez High School, as the top vote-getter in its league.

Hernandez leads a talented group from IIAAG on the first team. Guards Arriah Arceo (Notre Dame High School) and Victoria Rapadas (Academy of Our Lady of Guam), forward Jia Peters (St. John’s School) and center Anaya Mudzimurema (St. Paul). Ollet tops the ISA list with John F. Kennedy High School forwards Jada Han and Laila Smartt, Southern High School’s Reanne Sinel, fellow Shark Kayna Kanemoto and Okkodo High School forward Hanna Meinik.

As of press time, Ollet was prepping to face the heavily favored JFK Islanders in a bid to get its first league championship in more than 20 years. Final results were unavailable as of press time. Hernandez had already done the dirty work, wrestling back the championship from the AOLG Cougars in a 47-44 nail-biter.

SPCS head coach Derin Stinnett said Hernandez has always been the backbone of her team.

“A'lura is a force on the basketball court on both ends, defensively and offensively she exemplifies true leadership not only through her encouraging words, but more so through her play during games and her work ethic at practice where it matters most,” she said. “I've known A'lura since she was 6th grade and have had the privilege of coaching her for most of those years. ... What inspires me most is her dedication to show up every day along with the amazing support of her family to make sure she is at every practice and taking every opportunity she can to get better - no matter who is providing the training.”

She commended the senior’s leadership skills, adding that Hernandez was pivotal in making sure everyone was held accountable as the basketball powerhouse sought to reclaim the IIAAG title.

“She was monstrous on the boards this year leading the team in both offensive and defensive rebounds and she has proven game after game that she is clutch when it came down to crucial situations,” Stinnett said. “Aside from her outstanding play, she kept her composure in big moments and always found a way to contribute to the team even if it wasn't always scoring tons of points. I'm truly going to miss coaching her and hope she continues to play basketball at the next level.”

Hernandez said she was incredibly happy to receive the MVP honor, calling it the “cherry on top of winning the IIAAG championship and bringing the title back to St. Paul after losing last year.”

'Worth it'

Hernandez, who played for the island’s U17 junior national team and the women’s national team at the 2022 Micronesian Cup, said it’s been a real journey and she has embraced every step of the way – even the failures and sacrifices.

“The sacrifices are all worth it. Being at every practice and game, mentally and physically preparing myself. Not only at my high school but all the other basketball commitments, national team, (3-on-3) tournaments, Guam Elite, ... winning the MVP title definitely validates all that effort,” Hernandez said. “I look forward to what's ahead for me in my next chapter. I know I will never stop playing this game I love. It’s more than just a sport to me. Basketball brought me many relationships I appreciate.”

For the Simon Sanchez Sharks, Ollet has been the linchpin and the motor of the Sharks' offense and defense. Small and crafty, the senior guard has a knack for finding her teammates and scoring in bunches when needed. Her leadership has brought the Sharks its first championship game in more than 20 years.

Head coach Arvin Domingo said he was happy his guard finally got the recognition she deserves for all that she does on the court.

“Ronafe is the heartbeat of our team. She has impacted our team each of the past four years. Our floor leader that is unselfish with good handles, she keeps our team balanced and also helps us be efficient on the offensive end,” he said. “That, and her aggressiveness on defense has definitely made her an asset to our team and she will be missed next season.”

'Hard work'

Being named MVP also means you're a good leader, according to Ollet, who said that role on a team is meant “to help guide your teammates when times get rough and they always put their team first.”

"They should think about what’s best for the team and not just themselves individually from the team. Since my freshman year, even when no one believed in me or saw me, I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work, gradually trying to improve as both an individual player and team player,” Ollet said. “Being selected as MVP felt so surreal. I mean, I’m honored and grateful that I got it but I still feel like I have more to accomplish and I will meet that goal.”

She thanked all the people who have made an impact on her life.

“I would like to thank my coaches for believing in me and taking time out of their day to train me and help me improve my game,” Ollet said. “As well as my dad, who could be harsh on me at times but still was there at the end. My cousin, who was there since I first started playing, she was always on my side encouraging me and training me as well. Also my friends, family, and all the people who supported me from the beginning. I appreciate everything they’ve done for me to be where I’m at right now.”

Hernandez was also effusive in her praise for the unwavering support of her team, family and coaches.

“There's so many people to thank for pushing me throughout all these years. But first, I would like to thank God. He’s blessed me with good health, many opportunities, and people who support me. I’m thankful for the opportunity to play the game I love,” Hernandez said. “To my coaches, from Guam Elite Basketball, Dom Sablan and Will Stinnett, from St. Paul, Stu Schaefer, Pastor Paul Pineda, Julian Canovas, Derin Stinnett and Charity Lujan, Guam national team, Arleen Mad and Jin Han, … they have all molded me into the person I am today. They’ve taught me values both on and off the basketball court.”

She said she was blessed to play for SPCS, taking pride in each of her teammates and their journey together.

“The connections we’ve created over the years have resulted in an unbreakable bond. These girls are my sisters. I definitely wouldn’t have made this without them. They are all MVPs,” she said.

Lastly, she said, she wanted to thank her day one supporter, “the one who constantly pushed me to become who I am now, the one who made it all possible. My rock, my best friend – my mom – the real MVP. No words can explain the love I have for you. I owe it all to you.”

Check out the top girls basketball teams this Saturday as the Guam Basketball Confederation hosts the top junior varsity and varsity teams from the two leagues at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. Games start at 1 p.m.