Olympian Regine Tugade-Watson aiming at national record

When Olympian Regine Tugade-Watson ran for Guam at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she was just 18 years old and her focus was all over the place.

“Back then, I was overwhelmed with everything going on: I was young, not as experienced, competing against the world’s greatest, just trying to figure things out and bring pride back to our island.”

“I’m definitely a lot more laser-focused,” added Tugade-Watson, who will run for Team Guam in the Women's 100-meter sprint on July 30 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Five years later, the now 23-year-old U.S. Naval officer is more prepared for the Games than ever before and is dead set on posting a sub-12-second time and setting a new national record.

“I know what I want to accomplish out there and am solely concerned about my performance,” Tugade-Watson said.

"Now, I could care less about the Olympic experience being dampened by COVID. All I want is to compete and run fast," she said.

In 2020, when Tugade-Watson was finishing her storied collegiate track and field career at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, breaking long-standing team records, representing Guam and America with honor and pride, the goal of competing in Tokyo 2020 kept her motivation at a high level. And with a new husband and an impending first commission serving as a surface warfare officer aboard the USS Iwo Jima, her life was about to become busier than ever before. But as the coronavirus pandemic began taking hold and altering nearly every facet of the world, from economies and education to health care and politics, she felt her competition window beginning to close. With the threat of the 2020 Games being canceled, which, of course, it was, she was heartbroken. On her journey to becoming one of the Patriot League’s most respected student-athletes, she had trained so hard and sacrificed so much.

But a year later, with the Games back on, despair has once again given way to hope and opportunity.

“If you asked me a year ago, I would have told you I was devastated,” she said. “The Olympics being postponed from 2020 to 2021 was a huge heartbreaker. I was in my last collegiate season, in the best shape of my life, and I knew that 2021 would be a busy year for me in my professional career.”

Despite a taxing, high-pressure workload as a division officer in the engineering department of the ship stationed in Mayport, Florida, even with news outlets reporting the Games may still be canceled, Tugade-Watson had ramped up training and even built a brand-new home gym.

“I’ve been training with my coach since graduating from the academy. I work out around my work schedule and compete when given the opportunity,” she said. “It has been especially difficult with COVID, with restrictions to the gym and tracks, along with a scarcity of open meets.

“So far, I’ve been able to build a home gym, and now have a dedicated track to train on. I have a great coach and a great program, and feel that I have definitely been set up for success.”

Despite overcoming great obstacles and challenges, Tugade-Watson is ready for the Games to begin, an opportunity to test her training against the world’s best.

“There is no greater honor than being given the opportunity to represent Guam and run with her flag on my uniform,” said Tugade-Watson, who was selected by the Guam National Olympic Committee along with Team Guam judoka Joshter Andrew to carry the Guam flag in the opening ceremonies at Tokyo’s National Stadium. “I was born and raised on island, and developed my talent and love for this sport here. The people of Guam have been nothing but supportive in my endeavors and I owe it to everyone to always give my best and represent with pride.

"Thank you to the Guam National Olympic Committee and Guam Track and Field Association for selecting me to represent our island and for allowing me the honor and opportunity to compete in Tokyo," she said.