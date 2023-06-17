Former Guam resident and current Matao player Eddie Na has made quite a name for himself in the Seattle coaching scene with just a few seasons under his belt as a head coach.

In only his third season in charge of his alma mater, Curtis Senior High School, Na has garnered the prestigious Coach of the Year award after guiding the Vikings to a 13-2-3 overall record and an undefeated 10-0-3 conference record, culminating in their first league title in 17 years.

While their run to the state championship ended in disappointment, Na and his returning members are looking forward to using the lessons they learned this season to solidify a winning culture at the school.

Building expectations

When looking back to the beginning of this season, Na admits nobody would have predicted the success they'd have, but he knows it's something they'll build on moving forward.

“In full transparency, going into the season there wasn’t a lot of discussion about the state championship," he said. "This program went 17 years without a league title, seven years without a state tournament appearance, and stepping in for the last three years it was about shifting a culture and expectations. Going into this year, I told the players in the off season that we will win the league title. I knew going into the season we had a lot of great qualities, but they most certainly exceeded my expectations, and by the end of our regular season I think we expected ourselves to win the whole tournament. It ended in disappointment, but looking back at goals of the year, we exceeded our goals. This season was one for the history books in this program.”

Na has a plethora of playing experience, both in the 11v11 game as well as indoor, where he plies his trade with the Tacoma Stars of the Major Arena Soccer League. Playing experience, however, doesn’t automatically equate to being a good coach.

No doubt his experiences in the world of football as a player can give him an advantage when it comes to coaching, but nothing is guaranteed. Being able to utilize that experience as a player is one thing, figuring out how to take that knowledge and communicate it properly to his players so they can gain from it themselves is another thing altogether.

All that said, Na has, in a short period of time as a head coach, found his way of getting his players to perform at a high level, beating some of the best teams in the state along the way.

Intrinsic motivation

Na believes it's his experience as a school counselor that has given him the edge when it comes to being able to use his personal playing experiences to the benefit of his team. As every individual is different, Na has leaned on his skills as a counselor to find ways to get his players to perform at their best.

“Being a school counselor has helped a lot with coaching, and vice versa, for sure," he said. "There are a lot of similarities, especially when working with individuals to better themselves, whether it is on or off the field. The study of psychology and sociology applies to everyone in society, and having experience and understanding of these two subjects has really benefitted me in the school building as well as in the locker room, because, believe it or not, there are a lot of similarities. Understanding the importance of individual tendencies, body language, social cues, group mentality, referring to social experiments, staying up to trend with the youth are a few of the many factors that I feel are very critical in both aspects of my jobs. I most certainly tap into both worlds when working in one or the other. To get the best out of someone – or out of a group – you have to tap into them personally, otherwise you won’t get a genuine response or reaction. Tapping into that internal motivation is something so powerful that I still feel isn’t as emphasized in coaching as much as it should be.”

New opportunities

When discussing his recent success, Na admits coaching was never really something he considered getting into initially, but when the opportunity to help his alma mater came up, he couldn’t turn it down.

“To be honest, I never thought I would coach and there was only one exception, which was this team. I always wanted to come back and coach this high school program but more because I wanted to give back to the community that served me when I was younger. I feel it's important to give back and I’ve always wanted to in some way, to programs that have meant the most to me – including Guam, Pacific Lutheran University, as well as the Tacoma Stars – whether it's coaching at these programs, community work, or just generally supporting.”

Although it initially wasn’t something on his radar when considering his future after his playing career is done, he now admits his thoughts on the subject have changed.

“This coaching job has opened a lot of doors for me that I never really considered, but I do see myself possibly going into it more in the future," said Na. "For now, I feel as though my job at Curtis is not done yet, but who knows, when an opportunity arises. I will always be open to new adventures!”

Strong support

Something that started as just a hobby, so to speak, soon became much more than that, as Na found himself constantly thinking of ways he could help his players improve on the pitch. He realized that these thoughts started to permeate his brain more and more, even during the times he was hoping he could take a break from thinking about coaching.

And therein lies the difference between playing and coaching: As a player, once you step off the pitch or the training field, you can completely disconnect from the game and distract yourself with other areas of life. As a coach, no matter what time it is during the day or night, or what you may be doing with your family or friends, the search for solutions to your team’s problems is constantly on your mind. For those who want to truly be successful, it is literally a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week job.

Na admits that he literally has no time for anything else, but with the support of his fiancée and the fact that he’s doing what he’s passionate about, he’s able to make it work.

“Balancing all three (coaching, playing, and work as a counselor) is really tough," he admits. "I have to thank my fiancée, my family, friends, teammates, our fans and my work places for being so supportive of me balancing all three at once. There is a lot of sacrifice that comes with each responsibility, but when all three overlap each year there isn’t much of a life outside of those three for me to enjoy, because they are really early mornings and very late nights. Thankfully all three of these are big passions of mine and everyone in my life understands and supports it. Without them, I would not be able to do all three.”

Looking forward

Although disappointed to lose in the state tournament, Na and his team are excited about next season and the opportunity to build upon this season’s success. The expectation for now, he said, "is to find consistency in winning and make it further into the state tournament."

"We have a good core of players coming back who now have that experience of winning a league title and playing in a state tournament in front of 1,000-plus people," Na said. "That nerve and anxiousness shouldn’t affect us as much as it did this year. I won’t accept my players being content on this past seasons’ success. It's all about what we accomplish next season.”

Helping his team to win the championship next season is not the only thing on his mind.

After a successful season playing with the Tacoma Stars in MASL and upcoming World Cup qualifiers with the Matao, Na is looking forward to continuing his path forward as a player, understanding that the window to achieve his goals as a player is always shrinking, and that’s not something he takes for granted.

“As a player, my goal is to continue to play at the highest level I possibly can and continue my passion for the game," he said. "I want to bring home a trophy for the Tacoma Stars, and find at least one more opportunity to represent the Matao and contribute to the goal of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup. But who knows what the future holds for me? I know some of it is out of my control. I know my time as a professional player is limited, so I want to make the most of it in any way possible. I feel the best I have ever felt, mentally and physically, and it showed this past season in the MASL season. But I'm working much harder this off season than in the past to continue my growth and development, in case I have the opportunity to play at these levels again.”

Believe

With what he’s been able to achieve so far, it’s no surprise Na has such big goals for himself and his team.

Coaching this season has taught him some valuable lessons that have extended into the other aspects of his life, none more important than the power of belief.

“I think the biggest lesson that I learned along the way this season is that anything is possible – the only time things are impossible is when you don’t believe in yourself and what you do," Na said. "This was a group that two short years ago could only muster three wins in a full season. We, as a collective, created an environment and cultivated a culture that allowed everyone involved to always believe that we can achieve anything we set our minds to. If you have that genuine belief and motivation to achieve a goal, you’re already halfway there. This is a lesson I know we will hold on to and build off of, which is exciting for the direction of this program.”