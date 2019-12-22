The Guam Department of Education celebrated the launch of the Interscholastic Sports Association welcoming students, faculty and media to the GDOE Central Office in Tiyan on Thursday afternoon.
With months of back and forth in the media and public discourse regarding the split of GDOE schools from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, Guam Education Board chairman, Mark Mendiola recognized the decision was a long time coming to bring interscholastic sports control back under GDOE control.
Mendiola added the ISA launch was a major milestone and reaffirmed the GEB commitment to bringing the interscholastic sports community together adding, “One island, one community.”
“This is about getting everyone together on where we are going with sports … how do we do our best to make sure athletes get the best,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez told stakeholders at the launch celebration.
For too long, interscholastic sports have operated with an “every school for itself” mentality, Fernandez said. He added the ISA focus will be collective, with the goal of improving all sports for public and nonpublic student-athletes on Guam.
Part of that success will be setting goals and the collaboration between ISA and its stakeholders, such as the principals, athletic directors and its various community partners, Fernandez stressed.
“Success for the whole island and whole island community,” emphasized Fernandez. “Don’t be scared of change.”
The revelries included the unveiling of the official ISA logo and logos for each of the thirteen member schools that will participate in third quarter sports. The six public high schools are listed as regular member schools with seven nonpublic schools identified as participating member schools.
The new ISA logo is rich in cultural symbolism capped by the slogan, “Enrichment of education through sports and extending the classroom to the playing field.”
The focal point of the logo is a latte stone with the haligi representing the foundation of teamwork and determination and the tasa containing all the school colors that promote unity and comraderie. The proa sail in the logo embodies the journey athletes will undergo throughout competition and the opposing forces and challenges they must try to overcome. The Chamorro translation of the acronym “ISA” means rainbow and is denoted with the rainbow above the tasa, highlighting the diversity of student-athletes in Guam schools.
The process to get ISA established and third quarter sports ready has been in the planning stages with athletic directors and school administrators meeting to discuss how to make sports better since before school started, detailed acting sports program coordinator Al Garrido.
“The commitment is to make sure we put together a nice league for all the students … making sure we have a league for everybody,” Garrido said.
Garrido gave an overview of ISA third quarter sports, which will include boys’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ rugby and girls’ softball. Schedules for third quarter sports were also distributed with first contests starting the third week of January.
The ISA boys’ basketball league will consist of only GDOE high schools with IIAAG also running a league for nonpublic schools. The two leagues will have a crossover round and are planning an islandwide championship between the winners of each league.
Tennis, rugby and softball will operate similar to previous seasons with public and nonpublic schools playing in the same league.
Garrido noted some changes in league operations were made based on suggestions and ideas received from the public, coaches, students and officials.
GDOE is taking a pass on employing full time athletic directors, one of the most common suggestions for positive change given over the past year of discussion and GEB subcommittees. However, in addition to the same part-time ADs, each public school will have a part-time administrator to help assist with interscholastic sports.
Garrido reiterated his intent on improving areas that had lapsed in interscholastic sports administration under IIAAG including scheduling and communication between athletic directors, coaches and official organizations.
But, there are further reoccurring issues that are rooted in GDOE administration and not the fault of IIAAG management that will need to see marked improvement for ISA to reach its goals of improving prep sports on island, such as delays in procurement/payment, facility safety, and coach/student vetting and compliance.
“We have an opportunity now with a brand new league to make some changes,” Garrido acknowledged.
It was also clarified that no students will be charged fees and GDOE will be waiving participation fees for member schools for school year 2019-2020. All schools will be responsible for their share of operational fees for officials, medical personnel, portable toilets, etc.
Fernandez assured student-athletes that GDOE would not fail them.
“This is a no-fail project. We are not going to fail at this, we are going to succeed and anything that doesn’t happen to make it work we are going to do,” said Fernandez.