The pandemic delayed Imelda Waldron’s goal of earning an Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Medal, but it didn’t derail her dream.

The Six Star Medal is awarded to an individual who completes the Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York and Tokyo marathons.

With three more races needed to reach her goal, on Sept. 25, Waldron finished the BMW Berlin Marathon in 4 hours, 8 minutes, 57 seconds. Eight days later, on Oct. 2, she completed TCS London Marathon in 4:09:51. If all goes according to plan, the 57-year-old inspiration will finish her quest next year at the Tokyo Marathon 2023.

To date, according to the Abbott World Marathon Majors Hall of Fame, only three Guamanians have ever received a Six Star Medal: Hisamitsu Hamamoto, Cameron O’Neal and Ayshalynn Perez.

“I will run Tokyo in March, next year,” beamed Waldron, who thanked her “running buddies, friends and family for the encouragement and support.”

Before this year, Waldron had never run marathons so close to each other. But with the chance of crossing off two majors close in proximity and bringing her that much closer to her goal, she decided to take the risk. After all, canceled races due to the pandemic had already delayed her goal by more than a year.

“This is my first time to do back-to-back marathons one week apart,” she said, adding that she did a lot of sightseeing in between Berlin and Boston, including lots of walking and climbing the dome of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

“It wasn’t that bad,” she added.

With two races conquered, Waldron shared that she will always remember the awe-inspiring experiences of running alongside Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and crossing the Tower Bridge, in London. Also, with Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, two of London’s most iconic landmarks in the background, that run is one she will never forget.

She described the beauty and historically significant monuments as "magical" and "unimaginable."

“I still can’t believe I did all this, really,” she said.

If all goes according to plan and she gains her sixth star in Tokyo, Waldron said she will continue to run more marathons.

“My next goal is to run the Athens Authentic Marathon in Greece,” she said. “It is where running a marathon originated — the same route of Greek messenger Pheidippides, who ran to the town of Marathon and back to Athens, about 26 miles to bring the news of a Greek winning the battle against Persia. He died after relaying the news. It is believed to be the hardest marathon because of the elevation gain.”