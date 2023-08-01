With dignitaries, participants and families in attendance, the Guam Chess Federation officially kicked off the 2023 Guam International Open Chess Tournament on Sunday at the Dusit Beach Resort in Tumon.

Although competition started Monday, Sunday’s meet-and-greet kicked off with opening remarks from Guam Chess Federation board members, a keynote address from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and a ceremonial chess match between the governor and grandmaster Eugene Torre. Torre, from the Republic of the Philippines, is one of four players traveling from abroad to compete in the tournament. The other three international competitors, two from the Republic of Palau and one from Japan, had not yet arrived on Guam.

“I'd like to welcome you all to the 2023 Guam International Open chess tournament,” Leon Guerrero said. “Tonight, I am delighted to be up here, as today embarks the journey of what will be a multi-day affair filled with sportsmanship and determination.”

“Our administration has made it a priority to support associations like the (Guam) Chess Federation because it is through this kind of organization that we get to know each other, and we get to play with great commitment,” she said.

“Though this is going to be a fierce competition, as I understand it, it is also a celebration and an acknowledgement of the hard work, the commitment and many hours of the players who practiced and studied to prepare for this tournament,” Leon Guerrero said.

With 62 participants registered to compete in this fourth installation of the tournament, the brackets are filled with chessletes from the island’s elementary, middle, and high schools, and adults of all ages.

“Through our chess in school we have a growing number of players joining tournaments, enhancing this game of chess,” said GCF President Almer Santos. “We are grateful for the great, great effort of our chess instructors.”

Due to a grassroots program offering the sport in the island’s schools, chess is becoming more popular than ever, allowing the chess federation to host a youth tournament next month at the Micronesia Mall.

“I am very excited to see our young children beginning their life with chess,” said Leon Guerrero, adding that the sport "provides people with logic.”

“It provides people with a great order of process. It provides people the strategically meaningful processes of life,” she said.

The tournament is underway at the Dusit Beach Resort and will end Friday.