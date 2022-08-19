The Guam National Badminton Federation will host open tryouts for its Junior Development Team from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Guam Badminton Sports Center.

Kids between the ages of 12-16 are encouraged to participate. The federation seeks to identify talent as it ramps up its program for local and international competition.

“Whether you are currently playing badminton socially or competitively, beginner level or advanced, you are welcome,” said GNBF President Sandra Low. “The goal of this tryout session is to gather junior players in one place and present to them the opportunities awaiting them should they join.”

Coach Rui Wang has been tapped to lead the training and will oversee the tryouts with the assistance of other volunteers.

“We are looking for juniors who are motivated and willing to learn,” said Low, adding that they hope to find and train players who will “ultimately represent Guam in next year’s Pacific Junior Team Training Camp and competition in New Zealand.”

Through the help of a secured funding source, GNBF is able to offer training twice a week.

“This program is partially underwritten by a grant from the Badminton World Federation, so we are able to offer this great training at a subsidized rate for the players,” Low said.

For more information, contact Low at 671-688-8860.