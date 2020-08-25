The recent signing of Executive Order 2020-28 Aug. 21 in response to a surge in COVID-19 positives, which denied access to local parks and beaches, was welcomed in some areas, but created confusion for many local athletes, who find solace in their daily sojourns on the island roadways.

The intent behind the order was understood and appreciated, the athletes said, especially with the island seeing numbers of 50-plus or more positives a day.

However, they questioned the rationale behind limiting all forms of outdoor exercise. The information that the utilization of public parks and beaches for the purpose of mental and physical health would not be allowed “whatsoever” was debated extensively in chat groups and Facebook posts. Information on what could be done and what couldn’t contradicted itself with nearly every post.

Joe Taitano, a long-time runner who has earned numerous accolades and trophies as a coach and athlete, said he understood the intent behind the order.

“If we opened up the parks and beaches, you know what would happen … people would congregate,” Taitano said. “(Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero) is trying to prevent that … I understand that.”

But, to limit outdoor exercise in a time when a healthy immune system is needed to battle COVID-19 is a “contradiction at best,” Taitano said. “You’re telling the people that they can’t exercise, but it’s okay to hold a Mass in a parking lot … or spend hours in line waiting to shop.”

Where’s the logic, he questioned, commenting on the numerous benefits of outdoor exercise on a person’s emotional and physical well-being versus living a sedentary lifestyle or packing into crowded grocery stores and risking potential exposure.

It shouldn’t be an issue, Taitano said, “but, it becomes an issue when people see the contradiction.”

“Which is safer – running by yourself in the road or going shopping where it’s crowded,” he added.

A lack of clarity

Manami Iijima, a professional triathlete, tweeted the governor: "Hi Governor Lou, am I allowed to ride on the road/run on the sidewalk of the main road?"

The governor tweeted back: "While no citations will be issued to those running alongside the road or on sidewalks, we highly encourage people to exercise at home for one week during the 'Stay-at-Home' order.”

The ambiguity in the message was frustrating for residents who wanted to enjoy a morning ride or an evening jog.

John Bell, a gridiron grinder for years who continues to enjoy long-distance runs with his son as part of an active lifestyle, had several questions about the order, but he couldn’t find anyone to answer it.

Frustrated with the lack of clarity, he called help lines listed on the public service announcements and sent a Facebook message to the Department of Homeland Security.

“We would all very much appreciate them actually answering the help lines they advertise and putting out information in a clear, concise, and consistent manner,” Bell said. “It has been incredibly frustrating, as someone who wants to follow the orders and do the right thing, to be very confused about the outdoor exercise orders and to be unable to get clear, concise, and timely responses to questions about it.”

“Although I do not have medical or scientific expertise, I don't think anyone doubts that 'exercise is medicine' from a practical standpoint,” he said.

Echoing Taitano’s sentiments, Bell said, “I don't understand why it's OK to drive down the road to buy beer and chips at Pay-Less, but not OK to go for a jog along the beach or along the sidewalk.”

Bell said he appreciates that public officials are doing their best, but said it’s important they “justify telling people why they can't or should not exercise outdoors.”

The mental health benefits

For Chona Esperon, the mental benefits of outdoor exercise have been crucial in helping her cope with the stress of the pandemic.

“The only thing that kept me sane throughout this pandemic was the freedom to be able to go outside and exercise whether it was to run or just walk and take in the fresh air and sun,” said the avid runner. “Having the choice to be able to go outside and exercise has helped me, not only physically, but most importantly, mentally after being locked down and having to deal with the unknown.”

Esperon stressed the importance of her daily run in helping her “clear my head, release some pent up energy and start my day with renewed strength.”

Bell said the long-distance jogs allow him to get some much needed bonding time with his son and beat the stress of the daily job.

“For years now, I have literally planned my weekend around taking my son for a jog in his stroller along Tumon bay where I grew up playing as a kid,” Bell said. “These are precious moments of father-son bonding, relaxing from an incredibly stressful job as an attorney, and an opportunity to maintain my physical and mental health.”

While he appreciates the mental health benefits, Bell shed light on his health journey as well.

“I was on cholesterol meds until recently as well, so this isn't just about vanity or fun, it's a serious health need in my mind,” said Bell, who has also shed more than 20 pounds in his journey.

Responsible running

All three of those interviewed said they are responsible runners, recognizing the importance of not congregating with people they don’t quarantine with – something they are asking the governor to consider if the executive order continues past noon, Aug. 28.

“Since the shut down in March, I’ve been running solo up and down Marine Drive,” Esperon said. “For my family’s safety and mine, I made the choice to do my runs on Marine Drive away from the crowd.”

For the most part, the runners she encounters are cognizant of the six-foot rule while exercising.

“We always respected our personal space, even having to stop and walk as we passed each other,” she said. “Personally, I made a choice to away from Tumon because I know it is a common area for people to exercise and that’s just me.”

Bell goes on long runs away from people as well, his only companion is his son in a stroller, enjoying the fresh air.

Taitano jokes that he’s socially awkward so he’s always alone on his runs. He sees people, but makes it a point to limit his interactions and staying away from people on the roadways, he said.

All three, however, say it's common sense regarding the order and staying within the limits. Don't go in public beaches or parks, because they're closed. However, the three recommended finding a place to run near your home or roadways not listed in the closure. Don't congregate in large groups, but get your exercise in, they said.

Taitano, who runs every day and was stopped twice by police officers, said rebelling doesn't make sense because the intent of the order is in the right place. Both times, he said, the officers were very respectful and cordial, and just wanted to inform him of the order, not stop him from exercising.

"The intent of the executive order is good ... maybe it could have been worded differently," he said, adding athletes who want to get a run in will need to be "creative ... run and set up courses away from people."

Esperon agreed with Taitano's recommendations, adding she understands and appreciates the intent of the order.

“But I feel that we should be allowed to exercise outdoors and return home right after. If the government wants to fine people, then fine those who are exercising in groups,” Esperon said, “If COVID-19 does not make us sick, the lack of physical activity might.”