Nearly impenetrable defense and determined defense led to a big win for the Fåha Outlaws over the Hal’s Angels in a Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation Matua Division game Sunday in Dededo.

With two running touchdowns, a successful point after try, a few sacks and multiple tackles for losses, the Outlaws shut out the Angels – who are sponsored by Landscape Management Systems and Moylan’s Insurance – 13-0.

“They're pretty good, but with our coaching we overcame them,” said Outlaws quarterback Kaizayuh Flores.

The Outlaws opened the game with possession but quickly turned the ball over when Angels safety Brock Aguon intercepted Flores' pass near midfield.

“I just wanted to get them back,” Flores said about committing one of a few mistakes on Sunday.

Unable to capitalize on the turnover and facing a fourth-down situation, the Outlaws' Jayven Pangelinan broke up a pass from Angels quarterback Preston San Nicolas.

With time expiring in the first quarter and 70 yards to the Angels’ end zone, Flores turned a quarterback keeper into a 40-yard run. Wasting no time, T’Andre Salas turned a first-down 20-yard run into what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. With a 6-0 lead, Flores tried to hit Alan Jacson Calugay for the one-point conversion but the pass was underthrown and landed near his feet.

As time expired in the first half, the Outlaws entered into halftime and designed a play to take quick possession. Set to kick off, the Outlaws' William Dulla lined up and attempted an onside kick. After the ball carried past 10 yards and hopped into the air, the Outlaws’ Damion Quinata recovered.

“We wanted to put more points on the board because we were only up 6-0,” Flores said. “What we wanted happened because we didn't give up and we stayed on the ball.”

"When we kicked it off and it went up, those guys were not tall enough to reach it," said Quinata, a 13-year-old student at Oceanview Middle School.

On the ensuing possession, the Outlaws advanced to the Angels' 15-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

With 85 yards of real estate to the end zone, Pangelinan and Quinata teamed up for a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. As the Angels retreated, the Outlaws pressured San Nicolas. Facing a long yardage situation, the Outlaws’ Brenden Miles Tablan picked off San Nicolas at the Angels’ 38-yard line.

Leading the march inside the Angels’ red zone, the Outlaws’ Ervin Torres carried his team within 4 yards of the goal. With a fresh set of downs, Flores called his own number and scored on a quarterback keeper. Going for the one-point conversion, Flores found Calugay in the end zone.

“That was a relief because it was the fourth quarter, and we were only up one (touchdown),” said Flores, a 13-year-old student-athlete at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School.

With precious time ticking away, the Angels needed two quick scores but were treated to more defensive pressure from Quinata and the Outlaws’ defensive line. However, the Angels never gave up. San Nicolas connected to Rieko Mendiola and moved the chains, but the Outlaws didn't back down.

With the Angels facing fourth-and-12, San Nicolas broke to the left but was sacked by Quinata. After taking over possession, Flores took a knee and ran off the field with his team, earning an impressive shutout win in hostile territory.

With the win, the Outlaws improved to 4-1. With the loss, the Angels fall to 3-2.

Next Saturday the Angels will host the Barrigada Crusaders. On Sunday, also at Hal's Angels Football Field, the Outlaws will take on the winless Broncos.

Flores sees the game against the Broncos as an opportunity to improve.

“It's going to be a game where we fix our game,” he said.