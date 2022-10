The University of Guam Calvo Field House was packed on Saturday as hundreds of young martial artists participated in the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament, an event catering to the island’s youngest grapplers.

Other promotions have hosted youth divisions in their tournaments, but this was the first time an event of this scope and magnitude has ever been held on Guam.

As the tournament listed off at 8:30 a.m., denizens in the No Gi Division graced the mat. After the No Gi Division, more than 100 youngsters kicked off the Gi Division, with dozens of kids earning coveted medals and gaining invaluable experience.

The tournament was the brainchild of Jayronne Gandaoli, a jiujitsu black belt with more than a decade of international experience. Gandaoli has reaped many valuable life lessons from the sport and always wanted to give back to the community and inspire the next generation.

Gandaoli told GSPN that her goal was to inspire and empower the future through presenting opportunities.

After an incredibly successful event, which crowned 70 champions and a multitude of silver and bronze medalists: Mission accomplished!