More than 100 kids, coaches, families and friends took part in the spring 2023 Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament on April 17 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

Young martial artists from Las Vegas, Nevada, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam, through this second tournament in the series, gained experience through competition.

“The spring 2023 Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament was another overwhelming success,” said Jayronne Gandaoli, a jiujitsu black belt and owner of Pacific Grappling Events, the organization that coordinated the competition. “I couldn’t be happier with my team and everyone that helped put this together.”

Stating that her organization provides a unique competition platform, Gandaoli said that “jiujitsu is truly a family activity and so our tournament is modeled to provide a true, family-friendly environment and experience.”

“Our goal has always been to provide our youth the opportunity to better prepare for big-stage tournaments abroad and in the mainland,” she added.

The tournament, which had 4- to 17-year-olds rolling on mats and pinning and submitting their opponents, afforded several gyms the opportunity to assess their students as they put their training to the test.

“I’m so proud of each (and) every one of the academies – their parents, their kids. They came prepared for this one and it was such an amazing sight to witness the coaches and the parents rallying together to get the kids ready,” Gandaoli said.

With her sights set on the future, Gandaoli feels that great things are on the horizon for Guam’s bustling jiujitsu scene.

“I have full confidence that a world champion will be produced out of this latest batch of kids who competed and we’re here to help them in that process,” Gandaoli said. “To see the growth in youth jiujitsu, especially with our little girls, is amazing! The level of jiujitsu is only going to get better.”

Gandaoli, a champion of fostering growth through competition, thanked those who made the event a resounding success, including sponsors, hired and altruistic help.

“The flow of the tournament was beautiful,” she said. “The staff and volunteers were absolutely amazing, and it surely would not have been possible without them.”