Pacific Grappling Events, an organization dedicated to fostering opportunities for Guam's youth athletes, announced its one-year anniversary in partnership with the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament and the Learn CHamoru Project.

To celebrate this milestone and as part of its commitment to empowering the next generation, the organization created the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Sustieni scholarship.

The Sustieni scholarship recognizes and rewards two exceptional Påtgon Jiu Jitsu competitors who have demonstrated outstanding dedication, sportsmanship and talent in their pursuit of grappling excellence. One female and one male winner will be announced and awarded $2,000 at the Fall 2023 Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 21 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the road to one year by launching the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Sustieni scholarship in partnership with the Learn CHamoru Project,” said Jayronne Gandaoli, founder and coordinator of Pacific Grappling Events. “This scholarship represents our shared commitment to empowering young athletes and promoting the rich CHamoru heritage. By recognizing and supporting outstanding Påtgon Jiu Jitsu competitors, we aim to inspire the next generation of grappling athletes to achieve greatness both on and off the mats.”

The Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament is a daylong, family-friendly event full of matches, local health and apparel vendors, food vendors, and activities.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the first matches are scheduled to start promptly at 8:30 a.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old.

For details about the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Sustieni scholarship, email pacificgrappling@gmail.com.

For all interested competitors, registration for the Fall 2023 Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament is open until Oct. 14 and can be done online at www.smoothcomp.com/en/event/11603. Registrants enjoy several perks, including free access to all Road to Påtgon Jiu Jitsu events.

Pacific Grappling Events has been instrumental in fostering the growth and development of Guam's youth grappling community. Their debut of the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament – the first kids-only Brazilian jiujitsu competition on the island – set the precedent for both Gi and No-Gi divisions for children ages 4-17. Through strategic collaborations and unwavering support, they have provided opportunities for youth martial artists to pursue their passion and achieve their dreams. The Påtgon tournament also prepared their competitors through a series of workshops, seminars and mock tournaments, which were hosted by Guam’s leading fitness moguls, to build the skills and confidence to compete locally, and, eventually, internationally.

By partnering with the Learn CHamoru Project, Pacific Grappling Events' mission has reached new heights, ensuring that athletes are not only equipped with the necessary skills but also empowered to embrace and celebrate the CHamoru culture and language on the Road to the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament and beyond.

Troy Aguon, the pioneer behind the Learn CHamoru Project, expressed excitement about the collaboration.

“For 10 long years, we have been met with pushback on our tireless efforts to bring this idea into fruition,” Aguon said. “We used that time to build on our tenacity of fulfilling our purpose and, as if in divine timing, we saw just how much the values of Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament align with ours.”

“This partnership, this movement, as well as the Sustieni scholarship, are the embodiment of our inafa’maolek spirit,” he said.

The Learn CHamoru Project, an initiative dedicated to preserving and perpetuating the CHamoru language and culture, recognizes the significance of combining sports and education to nurture mentally and physically sound children of the Marianas, Aguon stated in a news release.

Through their partnership with Pacific Grappling Events, they are delighted to encourage athletic excellence and highlight the importance of cultural preservation and identity for a brighter future, beginning with further integrating the native language into their events, Aguon said in the release.

Pacific Grappling Events, Påtgon Jiu Jitsu, and the Learn CHamoru Project are united in their vision to provide transformative experiences for Guam's youth grappling athletes. Through the Sustieni scholarship, they seek to celebrate talent, nurture personal growth and strengthen cultural pride in the community.