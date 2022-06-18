Awash in a sea of color and the spirit of the Marianas pervading the air, Friday night’s ceremony for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games was a tribute to the perseverance of the people of Pasifika and a celebration of the diversity that exists within our waters. While tomorrow will be a gritty, hungry fight for the gold medal, Friday’s ceremony was a demonstration of all that identifies us as people of the Pacific.

Twenty island nations took their lap around Oleai Sports Complex in Saipan. Waving their countries’ flags and rocking huge grins despite the blazing sun, colorful costumes punched the crisp blue of island skies – the makings of a perfect night.

Vanuatu’s enthusiasm and color set the stage, kicking off the ceremony with rousing cheers. Each country got their turn in the spotlight. Some were muted, some were loud – all were much appreciated by the thousands who packed the stadium, clapping and singing along with each introduction.

The Guam contingent was a show as “Hafa Adai” pumped through the loudspeakers. Dozens within the contingent danced and sang the song and one brave soul did an impromptu dance, delighting the crowd that rocked in unison as the Johnny Sablan classic blared out across the track. Kiribati was cute, drawing giggles from the crowd as they coyly danced in front of the grandstand.

A huge “Aliiiiiii!” rolled through the stadium as the teal blue of Palau took their turn on the track. Samoa’s presentation was deeply touching and heartfelt. New Caledonia – 100 strong – broke out a haka during their turn. Tonga’s backflip got a resounding 10, while the ethnic diversity of the Solomon Islands was spotlighted in their introduction. Uvea mo Futuna drifted in and slowly danced while New Caledonia stood and cheered for their fellow countrymen.

But, NMI stole the show. The largest delegation – the crowd cranked out the flags and broke out the loudest “Hafa Adai and Tirow!” for the home team. NMI took up most of the track as they cheered and bowed for the droves of family who showed up to support.

After the parade of nations were normal speeches with the theme of resilience resonating through each one. After two years of COVID cancellations, spirits were buoyant throughout the crowd. The ceremony held a moment of silence for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 and paid tribune to our healthcare heroes with a resounding cheer for the everyday heroes (grocery workers, gas attendants, teachers, social workers, etc.) who kept society moving during the pandemic.

From there, it was a tribute to the cultural makeup of the Northern Mariana Islands

featuring dancers from the Chamorro Ensemble, the Uraali group, the Talabwogh Women and the Talabwogh Men Refaluwasch Warriors. A beautiful drone show from Bella Wings Aviation laid the perfect captsone, lighting up the night sky. Check out the pictures and the videos. Words won’t do the atmosphere, spirit and pride of the Marianas justice as the NMI rolled out a show and the proverbial red carpet to officially kick open the Games.

“This is my first time representing Guam,” said Ellaine Lebang, who will be competing in badminton. “The parade of nations gave me goosebumps.”

She commended the hospitality of the NMI.

It’s “overwhelming,” she said, describing all the people waving and kids asking for flags as mementos.

Beach volleyball athlete Kendra Byrd also said she enjoyed the show.

"For me, it was seeing all the other countries lined up prior to walking out and then being able to walk with our other Guam delegates," she said.

"Watching the latte stone being lit up to commence the Mini Games also reminded us why we’re here and that we’re gonna do our best to represent our island. We’re ready to play."

Beach volleyball head coach Manny Guarin said this is his third time representing the island in international competition, adding his last two times were at previous Pacific Games as an athlete.

"First as a coach, but the friendly atmosphere and spirit was still the same," he said. "(They are) a moment to reflect on inclusivity of cultures, world peace and the respect of competition."