After several weeks of intense tennis competition, champions have been crowned and the best student-athletes in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association have been named.

Receiving most valuable player selections, St. John’s School Knights' Sydney Perez Packbier and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Dakota Gibson earned the IIAAG’s highest honor. Packbier, a freshman, on her way to an undefeated season, defeated Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Nayun Kim in the championship match. Gibson, a senior, who also completed a perfect season, defeated Harvest’s Anthony Gregoire in the boys finals.

Although Gibson arrived late into Father Duenas and wasn't able to join the Friars in early competition, he had an immediate impact of the team's success. And in Tuesday's finale, at the Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña, the ace student-athlete became a champion.

"I finally get to declare that I'm No. 1 junior tennis player on island," Gibson said. "I did put a lot of work into it. And actually, like that day, when I was playing there, I warmed up and I stretched. I was preparing myself a lot for that match against Anthony," added Gibson, who defeated Gregoire 8-1.

"Dakota had an amazing season," sad FDMS head coach Dan Tinsay. "Despite a late start due to the 10-practice rule, he went on to have an undefeated season with victories over Aarman Sachdev and Anthony Gregoire, the two strongest players in the league last year."

Packbier, in her third straight match against Kim, dominated her opponent, even though the Eagle was playing at an elevated level.

"I feel relieved and I feel proud of myself," Packbier said. "I haven't always had 100% confidence in myself, so I just feel like all the hard work that I put in proved myself not just to my team and to my opponents, but for myself."

Packbier shared with The Guam Daily Post that mental toughness, especially on big points, was the difference between winning and losing.

"I fought hard when I went to sudden death, and I got those games," she said. "Nayun was playing really well. She might have been playing her best. ... She had a lot of heavy stroke. And yeah, it was really good for me to compete against her."

Joe Cruz, St. John's head coach, had nothing but praise for his No. 1 singles player.

"She’s an intelligent, tough and resilient player," he said. "Syd is always focused, on and off the court. I look forward to witnessing more of her accomplishments in the game of tennis in the upcoming years."

In boys team competition, the Friars won the championship. St. John’s, with one loss and one tie, placed second. Harvest, 2-4-0, claimed third place.

"It was a close season again this year with St John's," Tinsay said. "Last year, we were tied and the championship was decided using the IIAAG Tiebreak criteria (fewer games allowed). After we tied again with SJS in the first round, the second round became even more critical to decide this year's standings."

Although two of FD's players were playing Junior Davis Cup in Sri Lanka and unavailable for second round match against St. John's, the deep-roster Friars dominated the Knights.

"With Jonny Jackson and Arjan Sachdej at the Jr Davis Cup in Sri Lanka during the SJS game, we adjusted our lineup to stay competitive and, amazingly, swept SJS," Tinsay said. "That, along with delays and pauses due to pandemic protocols, made the 2022 season one of the most challenging we've had.

"That makes nine championships in 14 years," added the proud coach.

In girls team competition, the undefeated Knights claimed the top spot. Harvest, with four wins and two losses, placed second. The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, 2-4-0, finished in third place.

"We all did our best ... and we won. I'm just really, really proud of all the other girls," Packbier said.

With a team comprised mostly of freshman, Packbier explained that she and her fellow ninth-graders were entered the season "a little blind."

Cruz shared that he is pleased how his team, especially the underclassmen, bonded, rose to the challenge and became champions.

"Our St. John’s girls team faced some tough competition this year," he said. "While other schools had experienced players on their teams, our starters were mostly freshmen. We knew that each game was not to be taken lightly, so we worked and we prepared. Trepidation grew as our first competition date got closer, but we took it one matchup at a time.

"Our St. John’s team handled the pressure well, and the outcome couldn’t have been better."