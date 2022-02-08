The island’s high school paddlers returned to Tumon Bay Saturday, eager to flex their muscles and hone their teamwork after months away thanks to COVID-19.

While there are races to be won and trophies to claim in the Interscholastic Sports Association Paddling League, paddling is a vibe. The entire scene is different from that of other sports. And, after months of hiding away, many on the shore said it was nice to be out, hearing the cheers and feeling the sand on a beautiful Saturday morning.

It’s a repeated refrain, but Tiyan High Coach Neri Ishizu said, it can’t be overstated after the pandemic kept the boats on the shore and athletes out of the water.

“It was fun! Nice to see the kids out in the water again,” Ishizu said, adding, like many of the other teams, COVID protocols and athletes forced to quarantine prompted her to change her lineup several times to adjust for a smaller roster.

Regardless, Ishizu said the goal is for her athletes to learn to love the sport.

“I want them to enjoy the sport and love it so that they can continue even during the off seasons,” she said. “I want them to work as a team especially on a six-man canoe, joining together and having others’ back.”

Okkodo High paddling coach Mel Treltas echoed the same thoughts, adding it was a beautiful day for competition.

In the first round, her varsity boys team placed first in two out of three rounds, posting a near perfect score at 29/30.

“Not bad for a bunch of boys who are all new to the sport of paddling,” she said, adding they finished the fastest time at 4:27 in the 800-meter slalom.

Her mixed team also saw some success, a testament to the work they have put in over the last month.

For John F. Kennedy High’s coach, Afshin Amoui, the first-race jitters were definitely on display.

“Nevertheless, it was exciting to see all teams leaving it all out in the water,” Amoui said, adding the additional schools are a sign of normalcy and a sign of growth for the sport – both of which he is excited about.

Among the dozens who showed up Saturday were more than a few beginners. With middle schools not having sports during the first two years of the pandemic, it was an eye-opening experience for the freshmen in the schools that participated.

JFK freshmen Troy Andrew and Austin Augustin said it was very exciting to join a sport their first year in high school.

Andrew said his brother and father both paddled, so it was a nice step in the family footsteps for his first sport.

For Augustin, joining sports was a way to kick open the door to high school and living life as best as possible.

“During my middle school years, I did not join any sports because I was not confident in sports and was nervous,” he said. Now that I am in high school, I decided to join as many sports as I can until my senior year.”

Augustin said he enjoyed the competition and “loved” supporting his team.

“I enjoy the camaraderie of the team. It is nice to meet new people and share a bond,” said Augustin, who said he’s seen a physical benefit to joining a sport having dropped 20 pounds through training. “I have also gotten more confident around my teammates and shared a close bond with everyone.”

Andrew admitted to a few nerves prior to the start of the race, but said he loves the ocean so he felt at home on the water.

Both Islander JV members said they enjoyed the rush of competition, and see opportunities to get better.

“I know what to improve on and will work hard to do better on the next race,” Augustin said.

Andrew echoed the sentiments, adding he’s looking forward to the season and getting better on the water.

