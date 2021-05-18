It’s always a great day to hit the beach. And, despite a shortened season, a smaller field of teams and erratic island weather, there was no shortage of competition as five teams glided through the waters, paddlers at the ready to enjoy a day in the sun.

It was a good day for the John F. Kennedy Islander girls’ paddling team as they swept the field for the second race of the Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s Paddling League held Saturday at Matapang Beach in Tumon.

Due to a COVID 19- shortened season, there are only five teams participating. JFK, Simon Sanchez, Tiyan High, Father Duenas and Okkodo have fielded enough paddlers to form teams for the season. Currently, JFK and FD are holding the top spots heading into the third week.

Oars were up and paddlers sat ready for the red flag to drop. The Islanders and the Bulldogs waited in anticipation for the girls’ first heat of the 500m race to start. As the flag dropped, both boats raced towards the first and only turn. JFK hit the turn first, slicing through with precision. While Okkodo rounded the bend later, it was a close race to finish - with Islanders pulling away in the final meters to take home the win.

JFK steerswoman Koyuki Santos admitted to a little bit of nerves and attributed some of the inconsistencies in performance to the erratic weather that day.

“At first I was a little bit nervous because of the weather, but in the end, we all got the feel of it and were able to feel excited,” she said.

Santos said the goal is always to hone in on technique to refine their race strategies.

“I saw a big improvement in our technique from last race,” she said. “Our personal corrections greatly benefitted us in this race.”

While JFK did well for the second week in a row, Coach Afshin Amoui was not satisfied, noting how much improvement still needs to take place before the end of the season.

“As long as we improve in our stroke and in our overall times, and we execute what our plan is then we are good with that,” he said.

The win was great, but JFK assistant coach Berncie Lizama lauded the return of paddling and the unison, rhythm of paddles hitting the water.

“Paddling is such a team and community sport, so it feels great to have everyone out here,” Lizama said. “Even if there are less people it just feels great to have a season, even if it is condensed.”

Okkodo head coach Mel Treltas said it’s been a bit of a juggling act due to the low turnout of athletes amid a pandemic.

“I only have nine Okkodo paddlers and three affiliates - two from Guahan Academy and one from Guam High,” said Treltas, who normally sees 40-plus athletes during a normal season. “I don’t even have a full crew for both divisions but it’s a good thing I had three affiliates.”

The Okkodo Sottera team is all new, she said, adding her steerswoman just started learning the week prior.

“She’s still learning how to steer and so far, she’s doing OK, still spells out her name in the water but she hasn’t hulied yet,” Treltas said, laughing.

But, Treltas is proud of her team and how they’re improving.

“These kids have only been training together for three weeks. They had to gel quick,” Treltas said.

The Sotteru crew, which only fielded five paddlers on a six-man boat, pulled hard in the 1,000-meter sprint Saturday, just barely edging out Simon Sanchez for the third-place finish. The five-man team collapsed in exhaustion at the end of the race, hanging over the edges of the boat, barely acknowledging the raucous cheers greeting them when they slid in for the finish.

“They were amazing,” Treltas said, adding she has one more week with her team and she’s looking forward to how they will perform.