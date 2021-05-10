Paddlers return to competition at Matapang

After a long hiatus from competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the cancellation of 2020 fourth-quarter sports, paddlers were back in the water on Saturday at Matapang Beach in Tumon.

Ordinarily, during a high school paddling event, the beach is packed with student-athletes, coaches and spectators. But during the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Race No. 1, a low number of student-athletes divided among five schools participated in the season opening event.

Despite a low turnout, varsity boys, girls and mixed paddlers, in a staggered start format, raced up and down the coastal waters in a series of 600-meter heats. Each team, in all three divisions, participated in three heats.

With two first-place finishes each, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders girls and the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks boys were the strongest teams, with JFK sweeping the mixed division.