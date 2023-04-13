Guam U20 men’s national team captain Kai Pahl looks to use his Guam national program experience and soon, intercollegiate soccer, to attain his ultimate goal of playing soccer professionally.

Pahl will attend Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, where he will prepare to gain valuable playing minutes for the Saints in upcoming seasons. The Saints compete in NCAA Division II’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

“I’m very excited to move on to play college soccer. It’s been a dream of mine,” Pahl said during a signing presentation event at the Guam Football Association National Training Center Monday. “My ultimate goal is to play professionally. College soccer will be helping me because I will continue to get an education while furthering my skills and preparing myself for the next level.”

“In Guam’s national program, we have had to adjust to playing under multiple coaches, so I think overcoming that and learning to adjust will be a major factor in my adjustment to the level of play in intercollegiate soccer,” he said.

Pahl began his journey with Guam’s national program as one of the first U8 division players selected to the United Airlines GFA National Academy’s inaugural season in 2012.

“Kai enters his first year of college after captaining our U20 men’s national team in Laos last year,” said Dominic Gadia, Guam U20 national team head coach. “It was his first tournament in such a role, so I hope his experiences of leading a group of players serves him well as he looks to break into a new team.”