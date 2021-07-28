An early morning shower set the tone for a slightly overcast day, perfect for an afternoon at the Guam International Raceway oval track and Round 3 of the 2021 Proline Drifting Championships.

The course turned out perfect for a tricky figure-eight layout that presented five total clipping points, said race organizer Tom Akigami.

The series has been running hot since it started earlier this year.

COVID-19 put the brakes on the series last year and, when drivers emerged from the monthslong hiatus, their skills and their cars had definitely seen better days. But practice makes perfect and drivers are looking smoother every time they hit the track.

"Oh yeah, it's a lot better," Akigami said when asked how the racing has been for the drivers and the fans.

Eight drivers showed out Sunday, going head to head as they battled for the podium and put on a fantastic show for the spectators.

Von Burrell continued to show out, dropping the highest score in the qualifying round. But, it was Matt Palarca who made his way into pole position with Burrell taking second. Karl Dumasig took home third, edging out Jasper Leong.

Round 3 of the Proline Drifting Championships is brought together by Upshift and Nankang Tires. Presented by NAPA Auto Parts/Valvoline, the event also is made possible with the help of Fastenal, Hafa Adai Signs and Jones Media.

The best solo run out of three runs was Burrell with 260 points. Palarca and Dumasig followed with 244 and 237, respectively.

In point standings after three rounds, Burrell leads all racers with 56 points. Palarca and Dumasig hold the next two spots at 56 and 54, respectively.