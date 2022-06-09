The Palau and Guam contingents put on a show in the first day of FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022 competition Wednesday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The four-day event, which is a qualifier for the 2023 Pacific Games, is the first FIBA Oceania has hosted since the COVID-imposed hiatus – 1,023 days to be exact. The event features four teams – Palau, Guam Federated States of Micronesia and the Northern Mariana Islands. The gold medalists from each division advance to the Pacific Games, which will be held in the Solomon Islands.

Palau vs. FSM

In the first game of the day, the men from Palau were too strong for FSM 74-50. Anthony Belau Rudi scored 13 points with 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Pushing the ball up the court, the Palauans were dynamic in transition.

“Our team is made up of first timers with four veterans,” Rudi said. “With the wisdom of our veterans and energy from our young people, our game plan was for the older players to hold defense while younger ones make the other team run.”

In the second game, the Palau women took advantage of an inexperienced FSM team, taking them to the rack for a 87-17 victory.

Running a full court press, the Palau women played stingy defense, limiting the FSM team to only 31 shots the entire game.

Namiko Singich and Mahealani Adelbai led the way offensively for Palau with 22 and 18, respectively. Big man Kristen Sugiyama cleaned up the boards, pulldown 11 to add to her nine-point tally for the night.

“We haven’t played together in a tournament for four years,” Singich said. “We played here (Guam) in the Under 17s in 2017, so its nice to be back and it’s like a bit of redemption for our small team. We made big improvements today and we have improved a lot since we were last here.”

Guam vs. NMI

The Guam - Northern Mariana Islands’ matchup was battle the first half thanks to the Won sisters – E’Anna and Ky’sonna. The duo combined for more than half of the team’s points, pouring in 25 points and pulling down 14 boards. E’Anna Won suits up for University of Siena Heights in Michigan. Her sister Ky’sonna recently committed to the same school, which plays NAIA in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. Tough play inside from Mia San Nicolas kept Guam in the game for much of the first quarter.

Tied for much of the second quarter the Guam team found some daylight behind the sharp-shooting of Elysia Perez and hustling team defense that translated into buckets.

Guam steadily pulled away, taking a 15-point lead at the half. Coming off the break, the home team clamped down on defense, limiting the NMI women to only 10 points, while exploding for 22 points on offense.

San Nicolas was a powerhouse coming away with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Veteran guard Derin Stinnett stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, seven boards and six assists.

"Every time I put on a Guam uniform it’s serious business, especially on my home court,” San Nicolas said. “We want to play together as a team and defend our home court as much as we can. We have a mix of experience, speed, and athleticism. We blend and work well together, I think we have a good shot of winning this tournament.”

In the final game of the day, the Guam men put on a clinic from the start to the end of the game, overwhelming NMI 113-45. In their first game at the University of Guam Calvo Field House since their 2021 loss against Chinese Taipei in the Asian Cup Qualifiers, the Guam Men were eager to start their FIBA Micronesian Cup campaign with a win.

With bigs like Ben Borja, Matt Fegurgur and Mike Sakazaki patrolling the paint, the Guam guards had a field day. On the defensive end, NMI struggled to find gaps and Guam ate it up on every opportunity.

Ben Borja II was fantastic in the opener, scoring 21 points with 13 rebounds. Sharpshooter Reo Aiken shot a blistering 62.5% from the arc to finish the evening with 17 points. Jahmar White and Joe Blas rounded out the double-digit finishers with 16 and 14, respectively.

Coby Santos led NMI with a monstrous double-double at 21 points and 10 boards. Jeffrey Jr. Castro added 12 in the loss.

“We had a good first game and got our tournament jitters out of the way,” Borja said. “The atmosphere out here is great, being back bouncing a ball, shooting shots in front of a home crowd is awesome. We enjoy playing our island partners, we are one big basketball culture and I like that.”

The stage is set for Day 2 of the FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022, with NMI up against Palau in the first women’s game of the day, with the men taking the court in the second game.

Much of the information in this story was pulled from the FIBA website.