It was only the first inning, the Palau team was already up 6-0 against the Solomon Islands.

In the second, the Solomons pitcher struggled to find the zone, walking several batters. A sacrifice and a grounder pushed Palau out to a 7-0 lead. Another error and a drop on an infield pop and Palau's runners were loading up for another run. And, when the dust settled after the second, Palau had gained a "10-zip" lead, according to the announcer at the Tan Ko' Palacios Baseball Field in Oleai Stadium in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Palau made quick work of Solomons at the top of the third, retiring the first three batters from the Solomons. From there, it was a cruise for Palau players, as they took home the 21-0 victory.

The Solomon Islands, which will be hosting the Pacific Games in 2023, does not have a baseball facility. Baseball will not be offered at the 2023 Games.

Guam v. NMI

The 2022 Pacific Mini Games couldn’t have started off on a bigger note than the big CNMI-Guam baseball rivalry Thursday night in Saipan.

The night before the opening ceremonies, the host team held court in a 4-1 win in the opening game against the old-time rivals from Guam.

CNMI scored two runs in the bottom of the third off two triples, and Franco Nakamura hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to take a comfortable 3-0 lead – all off Guam starter Sean Balauro.

Guam managed to get on the board in the top of the fifth inning when Javen Pangelinan drilled a two-out single up the middle to drive in the first run.

CNMI threatened to add to the lead by loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth, but relief veteran Paul Pangelinan forced the NMI designated hitter to pop out to the catcher to kill the threat.

CNMI added an insurance run in the sixth inning on an RBI double.

Tennis Day 1

Against Papua New Guinea, Guam’s Dakota Gibson picked up the lone victory for the 2-1 finish. Gibson pulled off the 2-4, 4-1, 3-5 victory over PNG’s Mark Gibbons. In the other singles draw, Camden Camacho came up short against Matthew Stubbings 4-2, 4-2. The duos went head to head in doubles and PNG pulled out the win 4-1, 4-1.

In the women’s match, Guam fell 0-3 against Papua New Guinea. Fremont Gibson lost to PNG’s Violet Apisah 4-0, 4-0, while teammate Sydney Packbier also had trouble against her PNG opponent, losing 4-2 4-0.

Despite the early losses, Guam is optimistic. The lessons garnered from the losses will translate well down the road, Camacho said.

Camacho and Gibson, both of whom pulled wins in the Davis Cup Pacific Oceania tourney held a few weeks ago on Guam, said both teams are still looking solid after two days of competition.

"The first two days of competition were tough, but a good learning experience for us all. I believe that both teams have a shot of medaling,” Camacho said, “They both have players who play Davis Cup for Pacific Oceania.”

The tennis team from the Federated States of Micronesia fell to Fiji for the 0-3 finish. TJ Apis dropped his singles match against Fiji’s William O’Connell, while countryman Alex Panuelo also dropped his match against Fiji’s Sebastian Tikaram. The duo also lost their doubles match.

While FSM lost the men’s overall to Samoa, Apis pulled out a win in his singles match against Kristen Pavitt, 1-4, 4-5(3).