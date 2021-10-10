Palauan Minor League baseball player Bligh Madris named Rookie of the Year

Bligh Madris, right fielder with the Indianapolis Indians, was named the team’s Rookie of the Year on Oct. 1.

The 25-year-old Madris is the son of Kim and Style Madris. His father, Style, was born in Palau and his mother is from Nebraska. The Indianapolis team announced its 2021 Team Awards highlight Madris’ achievements in his first year on playing at the Triple-A level, which is the highest minor league level and where players are likely to be promoted to their parent Major League Baseball teams.

Madris was promoted from Double-A Altoona Curve in mid-May to play for the Indians. In August he earned the Player of the Month title and leads the Indians qualifiers with a .350 on-base percentage and 33 extra-base hits, according to the team’s website.

The left-handed hitter was drafted in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth round, an achievement celebrated by Palauans worldwide. He was the 268th overall pick and signed on June 20, 2017.

Madris was drafted out of Colorado Mesa University. He was assigned to the West Virginia Black Bears then moved to the Bradenton Mauraders in 2018 and then to Altoona in 2019. Last year the minor league season was canceled because of the pandemic but this year he continued with Altoona before he moved up to play with the Indians.