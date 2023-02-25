Thursday afternoon saw a number of teams vying to stay alive for a chance to play for third place in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam beach volleyball playoffs at the Guam Football Association beach volleyball courts in Harmon. On the boys side, the Father Duenas Friars Maroon team of Reo Okawa and Leiland Gumabon took on the St. John's White squad of Billy Mann and Jerrick Palomares in a three-set barnburner. While the afternoon had some mild wind, the athletes were happy to get a reprieve from the rain that has been coming down pretty consistently for the last week, and it made for some very entertaining volleyball.

The first set opened up with the two teams feeling each other out early on. All four competitors showed their technical quality on both sides of the ball right away. Okawa and Gumabon mixed up their attack with dinks and cut shots while the court coverage of Palomares and Mann showed they were able to handle the array of shots coming their way. A few unforced errors in the middle of the match by the Friars squad proved to be the difference in that first set, as Palomares and Mann used some strong serving to take the set 21-13.

After a brief break, the athletes were back on the court for the second set and both teams came out looking to gain a quick advantage. The Friars, knowing a loss would mean they were officially out, really picked up their game, and both teams battled through numerous exciting rallies. Palomares, though the shortest player on the court, stood out by using his craftiness, multiple times going over in two and catching the Friars out of position, helping the Knights to take a decent lead.

Not to be outdone, Okawa and Gumabon caught on to Palomares’ tactics and returned the favor a number of times in the set before going on a nice run of their own behind the serving of Okawa to get back within 1 point, trailing 17-18. With their backs against the wall, the Friars were able to finish the comeback, eking it out 23-21 to force a third set.

The third set began exactly where the second set left off, with neither team giving an inch to the other. As the teams traded points, it looked like serving was again going to be the difference maker in the tightly contested match, especially as the wind picked up. The teams, playing to only 15 in the third set, battled to a tie score of 14-all with St. John's stepping up to serve.

Right on cue, St. John's White’s Billy Mann sent over a great serve that just caught the backline to take the 15-14 lead. A second quality serve was sent over the net by Mann and another good rally followed with the match on the line. When it was all said and done, St. John's would get the final point, capping off an entertaining two-set-to-one victory over a game Father Duenas squad.

With the win, St. John's White will move on for a chance to play for third place.

The semifinals will take place next Tuesday, with the third place matchups and the championship matches both taking place on Thursday at GFA.