With 3.9 seconds remaining, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks boys basketball team had a chance to tie the Geckos and force overtime. With all eyes locked on Sanchez’s sharpshooter Isaiah Malig’s, his 3-pointer drew iron, rattled around, and bounced off the cylinder.

To George Washington High School's relief, they survived the Sharks’ scare, 76-71.

“I was hoping it didn’t go in because that was on me,” said the Geckos’ William Palomo, who was caught on a screen. "We are starting to get it together,” added Palomo, who scored 20 of his team-high 23 points in the second half.

"There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but we are putting the puzzle pieces together,” he added.

With Malig dropping 22 of his game-high 31 points in the first half, the Sharks carried a six-point lead into the intermission. Capitalizing on George Washington turnovers, the Sharks enjoyed a 10-point lead. GW, with late second-quarter 13-0 rally, set the stage for a second-half comeback.

But first, they had to minimize the mistakes, and hang on to the ball.

“I told the team to at the half to minimize their turnovers,” said GW head coach Lawrence Luces. “I feel we did a better job in the second half.”

In the third quarter, adding to their lead, the Sharks scored four unanswered points.

With the game was slipping away, Luces called a timeout.

“I told the boys we were in this situation before, and we needed to play through that,” Luces said. “They rose to the occasion. But hats off to Sanchez because they are a really good team and they battled to the end. It was exciting.”

With 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Geckos went on a 16-6 run.

Baskets from Brandyn Cruz, Enrique “Ricky” Macias, Josh Sebastian, Dylan Trusso, and Palomo gave George Washington a one-point lead.

Cruz, who scored six of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, enjoyed another breakout game.

With 30 seconds left, knotted 69-69, the Sharks were hit with a technical foul.

Making 3-of-4 free throws, the Geckos pulled away.

“We didn’t give up, and we played hard defense,” Palomo said. “We ran our plays, got everything down, and we just played together.”